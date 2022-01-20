NEXT WEEK: K-12 Parents, Educators Unite for School Choice Week Celebrations in Wyoming As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message Wyoming families are bringing to their events for National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Wyoming schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 44 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Wyoming, the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center will light up from late afternoon on Jan. 22 until the morning.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"In addition to the public and nonpublic education options currently available in Wyoming, parents in the Cowboy State are poised to see their choices grow," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Last year, the state took an important step in expanding the type of entities that can authorize the creation of public charter schools."

Here in Wyoming, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the city of Lander.

To download a guide to Wyoming school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/wyoming.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Wyoming events at schoolchoiceweek.com/wyoming.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

