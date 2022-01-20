EIG's EnergyPQA.com® Releases C-Suite Reporting to Help Achieve Corporate Sustainability Goals

WESTBURY, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro Industries/GaugeTech (EIG) announces the highly anticipated version 5 release of its award winning EnergyPQA.com® AI driven energy management system. This release includes C-Suite Reports that uses AI analytics to determine which facilities and which circuits within those facilities are the most energy wasteful. This enables energy managers to meet their corporate targets for energy sustainability, carbon footprint reduction, and energy conservation by focusing on the facilities most in need of improvement first.

EIG's Cost Management Summary C-Suite Report, with Facility Grading and Potential Energy Cost Savings

C-Suite Reports' AI analytics grade facilities and determine circuits that are energy inefficient and need improvement.

This system uses AI-based analytics to automatically grade facilities and identify the most energy wasteful facilities and circuits. C-Suite reporting saves significant engineering time and resources by pinpointing the specific circuits in enterprise facilities that are inefficient. By improving these circuits, sustainability targets can be easily met, and energy costs can be reduced. EnergyPQA® is a cloud-based energy management system that is readily available for most industrial and commercial applications.



For more information on the EnergyPQA.com® system and its new features, visit its webpage:



https://www.electroind.com/products/energypqa-com-energy-management-system/

Electro Industries/GaugeTech

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electro Industries/GaugeTech (EIG)