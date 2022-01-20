BLUEPEAK TO BRING A FASTER, MORE RELIABLE INTERNET TO SHAWNEE, OK <legend role="h2"><span>Internet Provider to Break Ground this Spring on State-of-the-Art Fiber Network</span></legend>

SHAWNEE, Okla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that it has received franchise approval from the city of Shawnee, Oklahoma, and will break ground this spring on a high-speed fiber network to meet the growing needs of the community, today and in the future. The approximate $12 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to more than 12,000 residences and businesses in Shawnee.

(PRNewsfoto/Bluepeak)

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the City of Shawnee to build a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Shawnee."

With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits and beyond of symmetrical bandwidth. Bluepeak's fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

"High-speed internet is vital in attracting new residents and businesses to our area," said Oklahoma House Representative Dell Kerbs. "As our community grows, so does our need for high-quality options and I am pleased to welcome Bluepeak to Shawnee to be one of those options."

For more information and to receive the latest updates, visit www.mybluepeak.com .

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.meetbluepeak.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluepeak