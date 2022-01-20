Axxess Partners with Two Organizations to Advance the Best Possible Value-Based Care

Partners with Seniors Home Services to Deliver the Best Possible Care; Also First Healthcare Technology Company in the HomesRenewed Coalition

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for care in the home, is helping home health providers deliver the best possible value-based care by partnering with aging-in-place specialist Seniors Home Services and joining the HomesRenewed Coalition.

"The public health emergency has increased the demand for care in the home, and with value-based care, star ratings and the client experience being top-of-mind for providers, having access to tools that will keep patients safe in the home will also help their business," says Axxess Founder and Chief Executive Officer John Olajide.

"We are truly excited about our partnership with Axxess," says Jim Bland, president of Seniors Home Services. "We admire their commitment to providing agencies best-in-class technologies and solutions for maximizing operations and patient outcomes."

Seniors Home Services is a comprehensive resource for keeping seniors as safe as possible, for as long as possible, in their own homes. The company's 24/7 Connected Home Monitoring System provides home healthcare agency patients and families affordable, full-time patient oversight, reduced hospital readmissions, improved patient outcomes and an improved quality of life for patients and family members. Additionally, the company offers medication management technology, fall injury-reduction flooring, indoor air purification and a unique technology that improves cognition, balance and motor skills.

This partnership includes Axxess joining the HomesRenewed Coalition as the first healthcare technology company involved in their efforts to drive policies and investments to increase the number of individuals who can afford to age in place safely in "age-friendly" homes. The HomesRenewed Coalition proposed legislation could make home modification much more affordable with tax incentives to senior adults.

Axxess and Seniors Home Services join organizations like Lowes and AARP in support of the coalition, uniting businesses, consumers and nonprofits around legislative initiatives that foster home modification coupled with in-home support services over institutional care for aging adults.

Added Deborah Hoyt, Axxess' senior vice president of public policy: "Axxess becomes more deeply engaged at the health policy level by becoming an active member of the HomesRenewed Coalition. Our vision for aging senior adults aligns around knowing that together we are moving forward on multiple fronts to advance the future of healthcare in the home. These are fundamental policy changes that need to be made in Washington, and we'll work together to make them happen."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 8,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Seniors Home Services

Seniors Home Services is the nation's most comprehensive resource for keeping seniors as safe as possible, for as long as possible, in their own homes while providing peace of mind for family members. The company's 24/7 Connected Home Monitoring System provides in home healthcare agency patients and families the perfect solution for affordable full-time patient oversight, reduced hospital readmissions, improved patient outcomes, and an improved quality of life for patients and family members.

About the HomesRenewed Coalition

The HomesRenewed Coalition's mission is to significantly increase the number of American homes prepared for residents to live throughout the modern lifespan. They promote the establishment of consumer incentives for home updates on Wall Street, Main Street and Capitol Hill. This broadly-based coalition uses education and advocacy to promote market-based solutions to reduce medical costs, improve the delivery of services and increase the dignity, choice and independence of older Americans living in their homes in their communities.

