Aruvant to Participate in Advanced Therapies Week January 25 to 28

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced management will participate in the Advanced Therapies Week Conference that starts January 25 and concludes January 28 in Miami, FL. The team will participate in the following panels:





Patient-Centric Development – Supporting Improved Patient Outcomes. E. Blair Clark-Schoeb , Aruvant's senior vice president, communications, will chair the discussion on how companies, including Aruvant, are focused on a patient-centric development approach. The panel will take place on Wednesday, January 26 at 1:30 PM ET .

Development for Non-Oncology Indications. Will Chou , M.D., Aruvant's chief executive officer, will provide an update on the company's gene therapies in development for two rare diseases, sickle cell and hypophosphatasia, and will participate in the panel discussion that will take place on Thursday, January 27 at 1:30 PM ET .



For interested individuals, they can register here or find the agenda here with the full list of panel discussions.

About Aruvant Sciences

Aruvant Sciences, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has a talented team with extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapy products. Aruvant has an active research program with a lead product candidate, ARU-1801, in development for individuals suffering from SCD. ARU-1801, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy, is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the MOMENTUM study, as a one-time potentially curative treatment for SCD. Preliminary clinical data demonstrate engraftment of ARU-1801 and amelioration of SCD is possible with one dose of reduced intensity chemotherapy. The company's second product candidate, ARU-2801, is in development to cure hypophosphatasia, a devastating, ultra-orphan disorder that affects multiple organ systems and leads to high morbidity and mortality when not treated. Data from pre-clinical studies with ARU-2801 shows durable improvement in disease biomarkers and increased survival. For more information on the ongoing ARU-1801 clinical study, please visit www.momentumtrials.com, and for more on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com. Follow Aruvant on Facebook, Twitter @AruvantSciences and on Instagram @Aruvant_Sciences.

