REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES 2021 TAX TREATMENT OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTIONS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced the 2021 tax treatment of the Company's common stock and preferred stock dividend distributions, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.
Common Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C100
Distribution Per Share
2021 Tax Treatment
Record
Payable
Total
Taxable in
Total
Qualified
Total Capital
Unrecaptured
Return of
Section
12/31/2020
1/15/2021
$ 0.215000
$ 0.142493
$ 0.142493
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.142493
3/31/2021
4/15/2021
$ 0.240000
$ 0.240000
$ 0.240000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.240000
6/30/2021
7/15/2021
$ 0.240000
$ 0.240000
$ 0.240000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.240000
9/30/2021
10/15/2021
$ 0.240000
$ 0.240000
$ 0.240000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.240000
12/31/2021
1/18/2022
$ 0.240000
$ 0.186750
$ 0.186750
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.186750
Totals:
$ 1.175000
$ 1.049243
$ 1.049243
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 1.049243
Form 1099-DIV Box:
1a
1b
2a
2b
3
5
(1)
Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(2)
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in box 2a.
(3)
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017, generally allows a deduction for individuals equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
The common stock distribution of $0.215000 per share payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020, was treated as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes, with approximately 66.3%, or $0.142493 per share, taxable in 2021.
The common stock distribution of $0.240000 per share payable on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021, will be treated as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes, with approximately 77.8%, or $0.186750 per share, taxable in 2021 and approximately 22.2%, or $0.053250 per share, taxable in 2022.
Series A Preferred Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C209
Distribution Per Share
2021 Tax Treatment
Record
Payable
Total
Taxable in
Total
Qualified
Total Capital
Unrecaptured
Return of
Section
3/15/2021
3/31/2021
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.367188
6/15/2021
6/30/2021
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.367188
See Footnote (4)
$ 0.183594
$ 0.183594
$ 0.183594
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.183594
Totals:
$ 0.917970
$ 0.917970
$ 0.917970
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.917970
Form 1099-DIV Box:
1a
1b
2a
2b
3
5
(1)
Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(2)
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in box 2a.
(3)
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017, generally allows a deduction for individuals equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(4)
On July 12, 2021, the Company announced the redemption of all 3,600,000 shares of its 5.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. On August 16, 2021, the redemption date, the Company paid all accrued dividends to, but not including, the redemption date in an amount equal to $0.183594 per share.
Series B Preferred Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C308
Distribution Per Share
2021 Tax Treatment
Record
Payable
Total
Taxable in
Total
Qualified
Total Capital
Unrecaptured
Return of
Section
3/15/2021
3/31/2021
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.367188
6/15/2021
6/30/2021
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.367188
9/15/2021
9/30/2021
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.367188
12/15/2021
12/31/2021
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.367188
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.367188
Totals:
$ 1.468752
$ 1.468752
$ 1.468752
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 1.468752
Form 1099-DIV Box:
1a
1b
2a
2b
3
5
(1)
Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(2)
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in box 2a.
(3)
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017, generally allows a deduction for individuals equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
Series C Preferred Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C407
Distribution Per Share
2021 Tax Treatment
Record
Payable
Total
Taxable in
Total
Qualified
Total Capital
Unrecaptured
Return of
Section
3/15/2021
3/31/2021
$ 0.351563
$ 0.351563
$ 0.351563
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.351563
6/15/2021
6/30/2021
$ 0.351563
$ 0.351563
$ 0.351563
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.351563
9/15/2021
9/30/2021
$ 0.351563
$ 0.351563
$ 0.351563
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.351563
12/15/2021
12/31/2021
$ 0.351563
$ 0.351563
$ 0.351563
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.351563
Totals:
$ 1.406252
$ 1.406252
$ 1.406252
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 0.000000
$ 1.406252
Form 1099-DIV Box:
1a
1b
2a
2b
3
5
(1)
Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(2)
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in box 2a.
(3)
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017, generally allows a deduction for individuals equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
About Rexford Industrial
Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 296 properties with approximately 36.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.
For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.
