TeamViewer’s Augmented Reality Platform ‘Frontline’ Recognized as Number One European Enterprise AR Offering by Industry Analyst Firm ABI Research

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced the fourth major release of its enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) platform, TeamViewer Frontline. Building on the software from the acquisition of Ubimax in 2020 and TeamViewer's own AR development, the latest version now also integrates the technology of AR specialist Upskill and Mixed Reality (MR) pioneer Viscopic, which have been subsequently acquired in 2021. With this comprehensive AR offering, TeamViewer has been very recently recognized as the number one provider of enterprise AR solutions in Europe and globally achieving second rank according to reputable industry analyst firm ABI Research.

"TeamViewer's recent AR product movement and acquisition has led to a comprehensive enterprise AR platform with best-in-class device support, notable strategic partnerships in place and a large customer base to sell to. TeamViewer's implementation capabilities are highly scalable and time-to-value from a customer perspective is short. All this gives TeamViewer a market leading position amongst all enterprise AR players, especially in Europe," says Eric Abbruzzese, Research Director at ABI Research.

TeamViewer Frontline is a unique enterprise AR platform providing workplace digitalization solutions for deskless workers using smart glasses or mobile devices. With TeamViewer Frontline, employees can work hands-free while getting real-time information and pre-defined workflows directly displayed in their field of view. The software is device-agnostic, running on smart glasses, mobile devices and wearables and therefore adoptable to every IT infrastructure and business environment. TeamViewer Frontline includes ready-to-deploy solutions for order picking, assembly, quality assurance, maintenance and inspection, training, and remote assistance while being highly customizable to every company's individual needs. The latest version now enables companies depending on their individual digital transformation scenario to leverage the full spectrum of AR capabilities from simple AR annotations to 2D and 3D overlays as well as sophisticated MR features. With TeamViewer Frontline offering both a no- and low-code approach, the creation of Augmented Reality workflows requires zero AR expertise or coding knowledge, which makes it easy for non-IT employees to productively use the software in their day-to-day operations and to add immediate value to processes.

"We are incredibly pleased to see our own product development and integration efforts of acquisitions in AR space are paying off. It is an honor to be recognized as number one enterprise AR vendor in Europe by ABI research and a great proof point for TeamViewer's strategic M&A activities. We are now able to offer organizations one of the most comprehensive AR solutions platforms for a wide range of use cases to even more effectively drive workplace digitalization in all industries and across the entire value chain while leveraging strong partnerships with SAP and Google Cloud," says Hendrik Witt, CPO at TeamViewer.

