EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced the hiring of Antonio Anderson as its Vice President, Information Security & IT. Mr. Anderson will lead the information security program for Somos with a focus on implementing modern security policies and practices to safeguard the organization's most critical information.

Somos, Inc. Announces Hiring of Antonio Anderson as Vice President, Information Security & IT

"As a company underpinned by innovation built on trust, Somos is keenly aware of the importance of proactively identifying and mitigating risk," said Daniele Levy, Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "Antonio's breadth of experience in information security, privacy, IT infrastructure and cyber risk management make him the perfect individual to help Somos deliver a secure, effective and engaging digital experience."

As a visionary change agent and technical subject matter expert, Antonio provides both strong technical capabilities as well as strategic thought leadership. With over twenty years of IT and cyber security experience at global companies in a range of industries, including telecommunications, he has been instrumental in promoting enterprise risk management as well as in implementing best practices that effectively manage risk, prevent exposure and protect investments.

"The pandemic undoubtedly accelerated digital transformation, and while that has brought new technological advancements, it's also presented new risk and cyber security challenges," said Mr. Anderson. "I'm excited to join Somos and have the opportunity to continue to strengthen the security of Somos' data and platforms."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global source of number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Number Database (RNDA), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 3 billion numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Somos, Inc.