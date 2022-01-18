Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds announces GODIVA x Le Vian collaboration for Valentine's Day with KAY Jewelers

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Vian and GODIVA, masters of luxury Chocolate Diamonds and premium chocolate, respectively, are thrilled to announce a multi-year collaboration between their two iconic brands, which will be premiering exclusively at KAY Jewelers. This partnership is set to captivate chocolate lovers and jewelry aficionados everywhere. The first of many GODIVA x Le Vian collections - a feast for the eyes as much as for the palate - is being premiered exclusively in KAY stores across the United States and on KAY.com just in time for Valentine's Day 2022.

Godiva X Le Vian logo

Le Vian® announces GODIVA® x Le Vian® collaboration for Valentine's Day with KAY® Jewelers

Chocolate and jewelry are two of the most sought-after expressions of love for Valentine's Day, making the timely launch of the GODIVA x Le Vian collaboration the perfect invitation to indulge in the finer things in life. Three stunning Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds special edition necklaces take the sparkling form of some of GODIVA's most beloved chocolate treats. Le Vian has captured GODIVA's classic dark chocolate Ganache Heart with a pendant of the same name, with Chocolate Diamonds on a 14K Honey Gold™ chain. The collection's Strawberry and Chocolate Heart is a tribute to GODIVA's Strawberry Crème Tarte Truffle and uses striking passion rubies as well as Chocolate Diamonds and white diamonds on a 14K Strawberry Gold® chain. The third piece of this special collection, the Truffle Pendant, is inspired by GODIVA's Milk Chocolate Truffle and incorporates Chocolate Diamonds and Nude Diamonds™ with a 14K Honey Gold chain.

"For 2022, Le Vian forecasted Chocolate Diamonds as the obsession of the year. The GODIVA x Le Vian collaboration is our first creative interpretation of the power, pleasure and wonder of chocolate. This collection of delectable Chocolate Diamond jewels, inspired by GODIVA's exquisite premium chocolates, were made with love to be savored by Valentines this year," says Le Vian chief executive officer, Eddie LeVian.

"We are thrilled to partner with Le Vian as part of our strategy to open more people's eyes to the wonder of GODIVA," says Nurtac Ziyal Afridi, GODIVA's global chief executive officer. "With Le Vian being the owner and leader in Chocolate Diamonds, and GODIVA being the 'diamond of chocolate', this is a perfect collaboration. Both our iconic brands have core equities in artistry and innovation, as well as a mastery of their craft. The desirability and reputation that both brands have established with consumers certainly makes for an incredibly compelling offering."

"The Le Vian collection at KAY is a customer favorite with new meaningful launches every year. The GODIVA x Le Vian partnership is a natural fit, who wouldn't want delicious premium chocolate with beautiful jewelry to match?" states Tonia Zehrer, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Signet Jewelers, parent company of KAY. "As we continue to see our customers celebrate those closest to them, we are thrilled to exclusively premier these unique and exclusive design packages to help them say, 'I love you.'"

The GODIVA x Le Vian collection advertising campaign, titled "The Finer Things," features masterful, mouth-watering photography designed to transport viewers to revel in a lavish chocolate banquet. The collection also includes a limited number of parures — jewelry pieces with complementary ring sets created especially for the red carpet.

KAY is the largest retailer of Le Vian Chocolate Diamond jewelry. The GODIVA x Le Vian Valentine's Day collection will be premiering exclusively online on KAY.com and in KAY stores starting January 18, 2022. Pricing ranges from $1,599.99-1,999.99.

To learn more visit GODIVAxLeVian

About Le Vian

Le Vian is a New York headquartered, family-owned jewelry company. With a history rooted in ancient royalty, today Le Vian is a firm favorite with Hollywood royalty. To perpetuate the LeVian family legacy, Le Vian is committed to investing in innovation, to having every design start with an original idea, to democratizing luxury by making fine jewelry affordable and by treating its collectors like members of its own family. Le Vian donates a minimum of 10% of pre-tax profits to charity annually, with a focus on local and diamond-producing communities and medical and educational causes. Certified and regularly audited by the Responsible Jewellery Council, Le Vian is fully committed to the responsible sourcing of gemstones and ethical and socially responsible practices.

About GODIVA

GODIVA Chocolatier, the global leader in premium chocolate, was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. With an established global footprint across more than 100 markets, GODIVA continues to extend its reach through an omnichannel approach, quickly expanding beyond formal gifting by investing in consumer-packaged goods as well as online sales. As GODIVA delivers upon its promise of "opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world," customers can expect to find GODIVA in many fine retailers, supermarkets, drug stores, online, and, depending on the market, at brick & mortar locations like boutiques, cafes, and GODIVA Delight, too. For GODIVA, being a responsible corporate citizen is a way of doing business. It's a promise the business keeps with every stakeholder: to take action today for a brighter tomorrow. To optimize its impact, and in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, GODIVA focuses its efforts on Women's Empowerment and Sustainability. To learn more, visit GODIVA Cares.

About KAY Jewelers

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY Jewelers is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on KAY Jewelers visit www.Kay.com.

The KAY JEWELERS, KAY, and SIGNET JEWELERS trademarks are owned by Sterling Jewelers Inc. or its affiliates. The GODIVA BELGIUM 1926, GODIVA, LEVIAN, CHOCOLATE DIAMONDS, HONEY GOLD, STRAWBERRY GOLD, and NUDE DIAMONDS trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

The Ganache Heart

The Ganache Heart

Godiva x Le Vian Collection

The Godiva Truffle

The Strawberry Heart

