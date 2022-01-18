Industry Stalwart AIP Marketing Alliance Taps into Integrity's Omnichannel Platform

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired AIP Marketing Alliance ("AIP"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Troy, Michigan. As part of the acquisition, Rick Kisser, CEO of AIP, and Kym Kisser, CFO of AIP, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"AIP has an amazing track record of building lasting relationships with agents and clients, which has resulted in substantial success," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The company will now have the chance to deepen those relationships and reach new clients with Integrity's expansive technology offerings and world-class resources. Through innovation and partnership, the Integrity platform is providing Americans with the solutions they need to protect their life, health and wealth. The Kisser family will be an important part of carrying out this mission and I'm grateful to welcome them into our Integrity family."

In 1981, Cheryl Kisser recognized a growing opportunity to provide life insurance solutions to seniors in the Michigan market. Her husband, David Kisser, caught her vision and together they founded AIP as an independent financial planning firm providing life insurance and annuities. From that solid foundation, the firm has evolved into a national insurance wholesaler. The Kissers transitioned the company's leadership to their children, Rick and Kym Kisser, who have helped AIP become a leading platform of services relied upon by agents and agencies nationwide. Today, AIP's sophisticated team has grown to write more than $500 million of annuities annually.

"At AIP, the relationships we've built over 40 years are what sets us apart in this business," said Rick Kisser, CEO of AIP. "As an Integrity partner, we get to maintain the heart and soul of our brand while gaining access to the insurtech resources and innovations of a large and dynamic company. We can't wait to experience the unprecedented growth we know will come as we utilize the data systems and industry-leading technology Integrity has built. This partnership will truly help us drive our business into the future, and we're so excited to become part of Integrity."

Integrity welcomes AIP into its fast-growing partner network, made up of industry leaders and icons nationwide. Using a cross-industry collaborative approach, these leading companies strategize to optimize insurance and financial processes that help American consumers protect their life, health and wealth and prepare for the good days ahead.

"Partnering with Integrity means we are also now partners with an incredible network of other leaders in this industry, which will help us grow our business much faster than we ever could have imagined," said Kym Kisser, CFO of AIP. "The marketplace is changing rapidly, and we will have the technology and systems to be at the forefront of those changes. We're so proud to become part of Integrity and look forward to innovating insurance and financial services together."

AIP will gain access to Integrity's full suite of omnichannel insurtech resources, including its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. These systems encompass quoting and enrollment platforms, data and analytics, and product development. All Integrity partners are eligible to access Integrity's shared business services, which include IT, human resources, legal and compliance, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

AIP can also offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"As we considered different opportunities, what really set Integrity apart is how well its core values matched our own," explained David Kisser, Chairman of AIP. "Taking care of our employees has always been essential for us and now we have a chance to prosper together. As Integrity grows, we're thrilled that our entire team will share in the rewards of that growth through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan. As a family, we have invested most of our lives in this business and I couldn't be more excited about Richard and Kymberly's future with Integrity."

For more information about AIP's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/AIP.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About AIP

For 40 years, AIP Marketing Alliance (AIP) has served as a premier life insurance and annuity distribution partner, providing full-service support to independent wholesalers, brokerages and agents from their Troy, Michigan office. AIP has the carrier relationships, products and tools to help independents grow their business and stand out in a competitive marketplace. For more information, visit www.aipma.com.

