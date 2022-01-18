-- Nation's Largest Dental Support Organization Continues to Expand and Diversify Portfolio of Supported Practices by adding a record 424 new practices through its DeNovo and Affiliation programs, an increase of well over 150% compared to 2020's then record growth

Heartland Dental Celebrates DSO Record Growth In 2021

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's largest dental support organization, announced the company experienced unprecedented growth in 2021 by adding 424 new practices to its footprint across its 38 states. Through the addition of 54 DeNovos, 92 Affiliations and 278 office locations through its acquisition of American Dental Partners, Heartland Dental now supports more than 2,300 doctors in more than 1,550 offices representing an increase of well over 150% in supported locations over 2020.

Heartland Dental President and Chief Executive Officer Pat Bauer noted:

"Heartland Dental's support model and service offerings are widely respected within the industry, and our significant growth is a combination of the trust that doctors place in our resources and the dedication of our network of business and support professionals. Our proven systems and processes help supported doctors deliver exceptional oral care to their patients, and maximize their own clinical and economic growth now, and into the future. Doctors know they can trust that the care they provide in their communities will continue to thrive with the support of Heartland Dental. And as we head into 2022 and beyond, Heartland Dental is committed to continuing to provide solutions to meet the unique needs of doctors, their practices, and their patients."

Strongest affiliations in the industry:

The following 2021 milestone affiliations go beyond world-class general dentistry and offer orthodontics, oral surgery, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, and other oral care specialties:

American Dental Partners Incorporated (ADPI), based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, was the largest affiliation in DSO history, bringing 23 outstanding dental group practices spanning 278 locations to the Heartland Dental network, including:

Metro Dentalcare in Minnesota , which added 40 practices and 9 specialty locations

Wisconsin Dental Group – including Forward Dental with 30 locations, Advanced Dental Specialists with 9 offices and Deerwood Orthodontics with 10 locations

Carus Dental in Texas , added 26 locations

Additional 2021 affiliations include:

LWSS Family Dentistry – a multi-decade hallmark of care and community service in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, Virginia added seven supported offices

Afinia Dental – longstanding in the Cincinnati Market, added 5 locations

A large practice based in Naperville, Illinois , which encompassed 14 supported doctors in 3 offices, and a multi-office practice in Dallas, Texas

More than 85 individual, highest-quality dental practices across the country

Rise of DeNovos:

Throughout 2021, Heartland Dental's DeNovo program also continued to grow with 54 additions in high-growth, exciting markets such as Burlington, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Summerville, South Carolina; Palmetto, Florida; Millwood, Washington; and more. Heartland Dental has also signed leases to open DeNovos in Boise, Idaho in 2022, expanding the company's footprint in its 38th state.

2022 growth trajectory:

In 2022 Heartland Dental will continue to focus on affiliations with plans to invest at even higher levels in 2022 to bring its scalable, world-class support to more high-quality doctors and communities. Heartland Dental will focus on advancing single-office affiliation growth at higher levels, while also adding group practices and regional dental support organizations (DSOs) which may offer oral care specialties. Heartland Dental also anticipates 100% growth in DeNovos with plans to open 107 DeNovo offices in 2022 across Florida, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and more.

Heartland Dental delivers winning model for non-clinical services to supported practices:

Supported doctors have noted Heartland Dental's stability, its resiliency, and its unwavering mission of service to doctors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, with the industry grappling with the supply chain impacts from the pandemic, Heartland Dental has successfully leveraged its combined purchasing power and access to help supported doctors obtain and cost-effectively manage their supplies and labs.

Heartland Dental supported doctors also have access to world-class administrative support, resources, and support services. This includes the nation's largest clinical, operational and leadership training infrastructure, leading talent acquisition and HR support, state-of-the-art equipment including digital workflows and scanning, best-in-class operations systems & support, and more.

"In today's complex healthcare environment – especially as the nation comes together to manage through the pandemic, inflation, payor fee decreases and a tough labor market – doctors are increasingly looking for support. Heartland, due to its over two decades of leadership, size and "Doctor-Led" culture is here to help them. Whether looking for more growth, work-life balance or to transition to the next chapter of their lives, Heartland has much to offer," said Mark Greenstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Heartland Dental. "We have a company culture rooted in being open, positive and flexible to serving Doctor's needs and are continually advancing our level of support services. Development continues to grow in service to our vision to be the leader in dentistry while delivering truly world-class support to doctors and their teams."

For more information on Heartland Dental's services, visit heartland.com/affiliations.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,300 doctors in over 1,550 locations across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

