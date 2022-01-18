Fulcrum Digital and Global IDs partner to provide advanced data management solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Digital (FD), a leading business platform and digital engineering company, has announced a partnership with Global IDs, an innovative organization with extensive experience in organizing and creating trusted data for operations, reporting and advanced analytics. This partnership will complement Fulcrum's existing digital transformation services to offer advanced data governance & management solutions.

FD is a recognized technology partner for financial services, insurance, food services, higher education, digital commerce, consumer products & services. The company empowers customers to rapidly adapt to the future of digital by helping them reimagine business strategy, processes, technology, analytics, and customer experience. Over the past 20 years, Global IDs has built innovative software tools to solve advanced data management problems to empower "Data-Centric" organizations. Using ML/AI techniques derived from statistics, mathematics & linguistics, their customers have established a competitive differentiation in the market through reinforced core capabilities.

Commenting on the partnership, Prasad Washikar, SVP, Strategic Business, Fulcrum Digital, said, "We are pleased to partner with Global IDs to bring advanced Data Governance to the industries we serve. Their Data Evolution Ecosystem Platform, combined with our strong industry domain experience, digital transformation expertise and drive to enhance the customer experience brings together the best of both companies to deliver a unique offering. We look forward to helping customers scale their business with new levels of automation and data management."

"Global IDs is very excited to work with Fulcrum Digital, a leading provider of enterprise grade software products, services and solutions. Our combined efforts & solutions will position our customers to augment the value of their data through AI/ML metadata management," said Lisa DiGiorgio, SVP, Client and Channel Engagement at Global IDs.

About Fulcrum Digital:

Fulcrum Digital is a leading business platform and digital engineering company. We partner with global companies from diverse industries: financial services, insurance, higher education, consumer products, food services and e-commerce. With expertise in digital transformation, machine learning and emerging technologies, we offer a consulting-led, integrated suite of enterprise-grade software solutions.

About Global IDs, Inc.

Global IDs is an innovative software company delivering purpose-built solutions for data-centric organizations. Global IDs is committed to helping organizations of any size solve business problems with core metadata management techniques in an automated and scalable approach.

