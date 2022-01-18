First Code Time Report from Software, a DevOps Company, Reveals Most Developers are Coding Less Than an Hour Per Day

First Code Time Report from Software, a DevOps Company, Reveals Most Developers are Coding Less Than an Hour Per Day Highlights Divide in Software Development & DevOps Performance, Issues Call to Action for Engineering Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Software , a cutting-edge tech start-up that helps engineering organizations improve their software delivery through its DevOps metrics platform, today released the Code Time Report , the first of an ongoing series, which highlights the growing divide in software development and DevOps performance.

According to the Code Time Report, an analysis of data collected from more than 250,000 developers around the world, developers code 52 minutes per day on workdays. From Monday to Friday, developers code a total of 4 hours and 21 minutes—only 11% of a standard 40-hour workweek. And, less than 10% of developers spend more than 2 hours per day coding.

Software's research points to an alarming reality for most engineering organizations—many companies ineffectively deploy their development teams, bogging down engineers with distractions, disruptions, and meetings as well as system inefficiencies, such as slow reviews, slow builds, and bad tools.

"Without time to focus and enter a state of flow, developers are limited in their ability to get work done," said Mason McLead, Software CTO. "The best engineering organizations prioritize and defend code time by limiting meetings, reducing distractions, and removing constraints with the right tooling and automations. Having a better understanding of the bottlenecks facing engineering teams can help organizations improve their DevOps performance."

Software's DevOps metrics platform helps organizations improve visibility into their DevOps performance and see how they compare to other companies in the market. Businesses can quickly connect their DevOps tools and see performance metrics, including delivery lead time and release frequency, in just a few minutes—with no need for setup or services.

"Over the last decade we've witnessed a growing tech divide between the highest and lowest performing software development organizations," said Software co-founder Brett Stevens. "Software sheds light on organizations' DevOps performance. Our platform is trusted by over 250,000 developers worldwide."

Software's Code Time Report concludes that engineering friction is the greatest threat to development success, productivity, and flow. To improve daily work, engineering leaders need to find and fix the bottlenecks that disrupt an organization's development flow; measure DevOps metrics to identify engineering friction, and strive for continuous improvement.

"At the world's most powerful technology companies, engineering organizations integrate and deploy changes thousands of times per day," noted McLead. "They enable fast deployments, fast reviews, and fast data. As a result, they consistently deliver value to their customers, set their industry's pace for innovation, and, ultimately, win in the marketplace."

Software released a powerful product upgrade earlier this year with even more data and global benchmarks for measuring and improving DevOps performance. Teams can also now create custom dashboards with the platform's extensive library of visualizations and subscribe to automated weekly status updates to see how their organization is trending. Sign up to get immediate access to your team's key DevOps performance metrics, including delivery frequency and lead time. For more information visit www.software.com .

