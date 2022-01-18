Emerging Tech Expert Tina Tuli Joins Firstlight Media as VP, Global Marketing

Ex-Samdesk, Magic Leap Executive to Help Drive OTT Shift to Cloud-Native Platforms

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tina Tuli, who has been instrumental in the success of some of the world's most innovative software and hardware brands, will evangelize the value of cloud-native OTT platforms as Vice President of Global Marketing at Firstlight Media.

Tuli, whose career trajectory has included senior marketing positions with Samdesk and Magic Leap, will lead development and implementation of marketing strategies that emphasize how Firstlight Media's OTT platform can help Tier 1 content providers and distributors create engaging, differentiated OTT services. Firstlight's cloud native platform enables rapid time-to-market and delivers a scalable, extensible, agile and highly-performant OTT experience; furthermore, its modular architecture delivers a future proof solution to accommodate changes in technology or consumer demand.

"From mobile computing to VR, AR and AI, Tina Tuli's impact has been felt across the emerging technology landscape," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media. "Her proven ability to build teams and programs will be invaluable as we communicate Firstlight Media's leadership position in shifting the OTT industry to fast, flexible cloud-native platforms."

Most recently CMO at Samdesk, Tuli led creation and execution of campaigns that helped the company attract and retain customers and expand market share. At Magic Leap, as vice president, marketing strategy and operations, Tuli developed and launched the company's first-ever go-to-market strategies. Later, as vice president, enterprise and partner marketing, she developed the partner marketing organization and created and implemented an omni-channel enterprise marketing strategy to support ambitious sales objectives. Earlier in her career, Tuli spent eight years with mobile computing pioneer Research in Motion aka BlackBerry.

"Across every area of technology, the transition to cloud-based architectures has resulted in revolutionary product breakthroughs," said Tuli. "In OTT, Firstlight Media is leading the way in helping providers harness the full power of the cloud to quickly and cost effectively transform viewer experiences and engagement; I look forward to working with the industry to highlight how cloud-native platforms in general – and Firstlight's platform in particular – can drive new, dynamic consumer OTT experiences and while positively impacting our partner's bottom lines."

Firstlight Media's platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security.

About Firstlight Media

Firstlight Media is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative Gen5 architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Firstlight Media is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai.

