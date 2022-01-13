Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Announces Massive 300 Unit Development Deal for Texas and Oklahoma

Rapidly expanding taquito franchise is going big in one of the largest domestic franchise development deals of its kind

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll-Em-Up Taquitos – the nation's first taquito-focused franchise, is rolling out yet another development deal, partnering with experienced restaurant operators David Weaver and Blake Terry to bring a total of 315 units collectively to Texas and Oklahoma. This master development deal closes the brand out in 2021 with a total of 420 units placed under development agreement, all in just six months of officially franchising. The brand's newest deal has established Roll-Em-Up Taquitos as one of the hottest new concepts in the country.

"This partnership with David and Blake marks another major milestone in achieving Roll Em Up's growth potential and reflects the quality of the franchisees that are investing in our future," said Chief Development Officer Chris Wyland. "It solidifies Roll-Em-Up as a leader in the fast casual restaurant space. We are not the next big thing, we have arrived!"

Franchise partners David Weaver and Blake Terry bring a wealth of knowledge in the franchising category, looking to utilize their experience to make Roll-Em-Up Taquito's entry into Texas and Oklahoma seamless. The duo has a combined 46 years of experience in the QSR segment, working with many brands including Wingstop, The Catch, Burger House, Subway, Smashburger, and Rusty Taco.

"Having great food is no longer enough in today's fast casual space and this is what made us thrilled about Roll-Em-Up," said David. "The food, ambiance, and operations of Roll-Em-Up are outstanding, not to mention the reggae music playing in the background. It's a vibrant, fun, and delicious place to be and we had to be a part."

In addition to building and operating a percentage of stores, the group will also act as a layer of operational support and training for additional future franchise partners in the region.

"We plan on strategically growing these markets in order to give franchisees the ability to build a strong and healthy business in one of the best restaurants markets in the nation," added Blake. "The Roll-Em-Up Taquitos operational system is so simple that we can take on Mom and Pop operators, in addition to large, well-funded groups in order to meet our objectives over the next 5 years."

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos' is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen's famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family, including patriarch Ron, always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are "Blastin Reggae" and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has three locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea and Victorville.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a focused yet straightforward menu of five different taquitos, including braised shredded beef, shredded chicken, potato, cheese, and avocado. To stay true to who they are, each taquito is rolled up daily ,only using fresh, never frozen ingredients, and pan-fried fresh to order just like Mama Karen did! Taquitos can be topped with cheese and sour cream, in addition to the brand's handmade mild or spicy house sauce, guac sauce, queso sauce, and their famous "lit" sauce.

Other menu items include house-made bacon beans, rice, bomb AF chips, churro donuts drizzled with caramel sauce, and famous Street Corn loaded with butter, mayo, and cotija cheese, with an optional dusting of Hot Cheetos and Tajin or coated in queso.

"Texas is a core market for our expansion and is traditionally hard to penetrate," stated Ryan Usrey, CEO and founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. "By partnering with David and Blake, we are able to tackle the area with an experienced group who between them have operated hundreds of restaurants. We like to say our core demographic is flip flops to cowboy boots and everything in between, so we couldn't be more excited that we are heading to Texas!"

To share Mama Karen's famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passion for the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.

For more information about Roll-Em-Up Taquitos franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rollemup.com .

About Roll-Em-Up Taquitos

For years the Usrey family (including patriarch Ron) always talked about their dream of opening their taquitos-only eatery based off Mama Karen's beef taquitos but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before they could realize the dream together. Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2021, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers only the freshest ingredients for their five different kinds of taquitos that are always hand-rolled and pan-fried to order in custom cast iron skillets. Today, there are three open locations in California, with 420 in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.rollemup.com . Find us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

