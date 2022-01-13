German professional audio product manufacturer and distributor LD Systems® scales in North America as it doubles down on its commitment to mobile DJs and musicians with new campaign

LD Systems® Launches 'Your Sound. Our Mission.' Campaign German professional audio product manufacturer and distributor LD Systems® scales in North America as it doubles down on its commitment to mobile DJs and musicians with new campaign

NEU-ANSPACH, Germany, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Systems® , German-based professional audio product manufacturer and distributor, today announces its 'Your Sound. Our Mission.' digital marketing campaign aiming to reach a growing group of key users - mobile DJs and musicians of all kinds. Through the campaign, LD Systems® will reinforce its position as a global leader in sound technology by spotlighting LD Systems® users who celebrate the brand for its unique and user-centric products.

Since its founding in 2002, LD Systems® has empowered DJs and musicians of any profile to turn up their passion for sound with user-focused audio solutions that let users experience unique moments of togetherness with its portfolio of more than 300 German-designed and engineered products, distributed worldwide. The 'Your Sound. Our Mission.' digital marketing campaign consists of a sixty-second hero video, " Your Sound. Our Mission. | A Declaration of Love to Mobile DJs and Musicians " and a campaign landing page . Available in six languages, the hero video spotlights user-generated content from real mobile DJs and musicians using the diverse range of LD Systems® sound solutions to perform at concerts, DJ sets, weddings, and more.

"The campaign aims to familiarize DJs and musicians with all the ways LD Systems® supports their work, from PA systems to in-ear monitors and more," said Baptiste Languille, LD Systems® Senior Global Brand Marketing Manager. "The campaign showcases our dedication to providing solutions that let our users craft the precise sound they want with the exact features they need."

Rapidly expanding in North America, LD Systems®' best-selling products are making a name for themselves at the intersection of reliability, performance, and user-friendliness. Some best-sellers in North America include:

MAUI Series - the MAUI column systems offer compact and complete PA systems that are easy to transport, can set up in seconds, and blend into any setting with style. - thecolumn systems offer compact and complete PA systems that are easy to transport, can set up in seconds, and blend into any setting with style.

ICOA Series - a real musician and DJs speaker, the workhorse ICOA offers rich, deep bass with the versatility to serve as full-range loudspeakers, satellites or monitor boxes. - a real musician and DJs speaker, the workhorse ICOA offers rich, deep bass with the versatility to serve as full-range loudspeakers, satellites or monitor boxes.

U500 Series - sophisticated and affordable wireless systems that ensure that the last thing a user needs to worry about during a live performance is the reliability and usability of microphones, bodypacks, and in-ear monitors. - sophisticated and affordable wireless systems that ensure that the last thing a user needs to worry about during a live performance is the reliability and usability of microphones, bodypacks, and in-ear monitors.

As the return of live events reunites DJs and musicians with the stage, LD Systems®' focus is to meet the diverse needs of artists who may be on a world tour, performing in a coffee shop, or playing a backyard gig, by engineering well-aligned equipment that helps them to find their sound.

"LD Systems® has put the user at the focal point since the start," said Kati Eismann, Adam Hall Group, Global Marketing Director. "As LD Systems® continues to grow and evolve, we will continue to incorporate more user feedback and road tests into our development process. We exist to provide our users with the perfect sound, and we do that best when we listen. Our new campaign is meant to communicate that."

Watch the 'Your Sound. Our Mission." hero video on YouTube and explore the campaign landing page at LD-Systems.com/yoursoundourmission . LD Systems products are available via LD-Systems.com and at retailers across North America including Musician's Friend and Guitar Center .

About LD Systems®

Developed in Germany, LD Systems® is a professional audio product manufacturer and distributor with product lines that include innovative and user-friendly high-performance PA systems, advanced speakers and subwoofers for live events and installations, and wireless microphone and in-ear monitoring systems that offer full freedom of movement and reliability for artists and speakers. Performance, reliability, ease of handling, and clean design aesthetics are the hallmarks of the brand's ethos. Living its brand motto, "Your Sound. Our Mission," LD Systems® makes it possible for every musician or DJ, event organizer, or installation planner to have the freedom to create and realize their sound ideas the way they wish. LD Systems® is a member of the award-winning Adam Hall Group. For more information visit LD-Systems.com or follow us on Facebook , Youtube and Instagram .

Media Contacts:

Demonstrate PR on behalf of Adam Hall Group/LD Systems®, North America

Zach Barker

adamhall@demonstratepr.com

415-400-4214

Adam Hall Group Media Manager, Global

Petra Mickalova

Petra.Mickalova@adamhall.com

+4915290018591

Developed in Germany, LD Systems® is a professional audio product manufacturer and distributor with product lines that include innovative and user-friendly high-performance PA systems, advanced speakers and subwoofers for live events and installations, and wireless microphone and in-ear monitoring systems that offer full freedom of movement and reliability for artists and speakers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adam Hall Group