HAPPY BIRTHDAY! MAIN EVENT AND PARTY CITY TEAM UP TO HELP CUSTOMERS THROW THE ULTIMATE BASH, STRESS FREE

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event, one of the fastest growing family entertainment brands in the country, and Party City, the global celebrations category leader of party goods in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, announced today a first-of-its-kind partnership to become a one-stop shop for the most epic birthday parties around the country.

New Curated Party Packs Make Celebrating Birthdays Easy

Beginning on January 13th, 2022, Main Event will team up with the Party City Celebration Specialists to offer five tailored Party City Packs with made-to-order Birthday Balloon Bouquets and Party Kit add-on options. Main Event offers everything from custom digital invitations to delicious birthday treats, activities and games like bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes, and more; making the addition of Balloon Bouquets by Party City a natural fit in delivering easy planning for busy customers.

"Birthday celebrations are in our brand's DNA. Our partnership with Party City allows us the opportunity to create a solution for parents around the country who want to throw an incredible bash for their kids, but not have to deal with the hassle of coordination," said Robert Jenkins, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Initiatives of Main Event Entertainment. "We're thrilled to see this partnership come to life so that our valued guests can leave the party planning to us and instead focus on having fun and making memories with their loved ones."

"At Party City, our mission is to make joy easy. We know how special birthday celebrations are, and we understand that people want to celebrate and create memorable moments without the pressures that are often associated with planning," said Julie Roehm, Chief Marketing and Experiences Officer, Party City. "As the official expert in all things celebratory, we're thrilled to partner with Main Event to offer birthday kits and balloon displays that were specially curated by our expert team of Celebration Specialists."

Main Event offers five customizable birthday packages designed for every kid, from the gamer to teens, and with infinite activity and food options, there's something for everyone. More information on the Birthday Packages and the Party City Packs can be found here and below:

Rose Gold and Blush Pink: Includes four rose gold and blush pink-themed helium-filled balloon bouquets and four balloon weights

Level Up: Includes three green and black gaming-themed helium-filled balloon bouquets and three balloon weights

Neon: Includes two neon-themed helium-filled balloon bouquets, two number balloons and three balloon weights

Basic: Includes two Main Event-themed helium-filled balloon bouquets, two number balloons and balloon weights

Basic Party Kit: Includes one Main Event-themed helium-filled balloon bouquet, two number balloons, two balloon weights and plates, napkins and cutlery

Booking a Birthday Party and Party City Balloon Bouquets and Party Packs will be based on availability and will require a minimum of 10 guests. Birthday Balloon Bouquet Packages and the Party Pack add-ons vary in pricing and availability.

All Main Event locations can be found here: https://www.mainevent.com/locations/ .

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event looks to accomplish one major goal: connecting families and friends while creating lasting memories. With 45 centers in 16 states across the country, serving more than 20 million guests annually, the brand offers the most fun under one roof, allowing guests to truly enjoy their experiences and deepen relationships with their loved ones. Main Event is also a proud sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide while providing opportunities to grow as their athletes look to achieve Olympic aspirations. For more information, visit mainevent.com .

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) (NYSE:PRTY) is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world. PCHI team members demonstrate a daily commitment to the company's Brand Purpose: to inspire joy by making it easy for customers to create unforgettable memories by connecting them to everything they need for life's many celebrations. PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Additional Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons. PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY, with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

