Fast-Growing Rip Van Partners with Presence Marketing to Drive Expansion Across Conventional and Natural Grocery Nationwide. Rip Van joins an all star portfolio of food brands repped by the respected Chicago-area broker

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rip Van , the leading snack brand inventing convenient, better-for-you foods, is proud to announce a new brokerage agreement with Presence Marketing.

Chicago-based Presence Marketing, the largest independently-owned food brokerage in the U.S., will now represent Rip Van's portfolio of healthy snacks in natural and conventional grocery throughout the United States.

Presence has a stellar reputation for its successful relationships with national grocery retailers such as Whole Foods, Sprouts and Albertsons. Its strong capabilities in field merchandising, analytics and strategy will help fuel Rip Van's growth across conventional and natural stores nationwide.

The company's agreement to represent Rip Van is important recognition about the quality and sales success of the snack brand, and will help fuel the expansion of Rip Van products across grocery and natural stores nationwide.

"Presence Marketing is the gold standard of brokers for brands operating in the grocery and natural foods sector," said Jim Low, President of Rip Van. "We're thrilled to partner with Presence as we take the next step in our aggressive retail expansion."

Rip Van first began as a collaboration between founders Rip Pruisken and Marco De Leon, who initially launched the healthy snack brand out of their college dorm room. The company's signature product, the Rip Van Wafel, has since exploded in popularity, and is now sold at Whole Foods, Albertsons, Costco, Sprouts, Meijer, Starbucks and many other retailers nationwide. In 2021, Rip Van Wafers were added to the product line, and the company intends to continue expanding its offerings in 2022 and beyond.

For more information on Rip Van and its products, please visit www.ripvan.com .

About Rip Van

Founded in 2012, Rip Van is the better-for-you brand reinventing snacking by creating healthier convenient foods people can feel good about. The company's first product, Rip Van Wafels, has proven to be an explosive disruptor in the $7 billion US cookie category. The award-winning company continues to innovate and recently launched Rip Van Wafers, a new line of low-sugar, delicious sweet snacks. To learn more about Rip Van, visit: www.ripvan.com .

