SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, a consumer dermatology company that develops novel treatments for chronic skin conditions, announces the brand's Grand Prize recognition in the global pitch competition; Colgate Connect Challenge.

Dermala Awarded Grand Prize in Inaugural Colgate Connect Challenge

Created by Colgate-Palmolive, the inaugural Colgate Connect Challenge targeted startups from around the world, focused on 'developing world-changing products to promote a healthy future'. DERMALA was chosen as one of six finalists to present in front of a panel of judges virtually, ultimately winning the Grand Prize. The Colgate judges were excited about 'the potential to collaborate with Dermala to support the company's growing skin health business and develop superior topical and ingestible products with a consumer-friendly digital engagement platform'.

"DERMALA leverages a cutting-edge scientific understanding of the human microbiome to develop solutions for a variety of skin conditions including acne, eczema, and skin aging," said Lada Rasochova, PhD MBA, Founder & CEO of DERMALA. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the winner of the 2022 Colgate Connect Challenge and look forward to partnering with Colgate-Palmolive as we continue to develop more innovative products that incorporate the microbiome in a novel, unique and unexpected way."

In the company's announcement of the results, Raj Kohli, Vice President of Global R&D & Technology Strategy for Colgate-Palmolive and one of the four judges on the panel, said, "Open innovation and collaboration with the global startup ecosystem is incredibly valuable to our innovation efforts as we fulfill Colgate's purpose to reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. We were extremely impressed with the field of competitors and congratulate all of the exceptional finalists who presented exciting innovative service and technology solutions to meet the future needs of our consumers."

All DERMALA products are formulated with patented microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that improve skin and gut health naturally. Visit www.dermala.com to learn more.

About DERMALA

DERMALA, Inc. is a San Diego-based consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel treatments for chronic skin conditions. The company's #FOBO® (Fear of Breaking Out) Kit, a personalized, microbiome-powered solution for acne, combines patented topical treatments and oral supplements with the DERMALA Acne Tracker app that customers use to track their skin health and get their product formulations and treatment regimen optimized based on results. For more information, visit www.dermala.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive:

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

