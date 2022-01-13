Bank of America Launches CashPro Forecasting Best of Breed Solution Leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Clients can Self-Enroll Directly Through the CashPro® Banking Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced the launch of CashPro Forecasting, a tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to more accurately predict future cash positions across clients' accounts at Bank of America and other financial institutions. The solution was developed in collaboration with a fintech that specializes in applying machine learning to cash forecasting to help solve a top pain point for companies: how to measure future cash needs without a significant manual effort or a costly technology investment.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

"Many companies today rely on manual, repetitive work to forecast their cash needs, leaving little time to analyze the data for making strategic decisions, which is the actual objective of the forecasting exercise," said Ken Ullmann, co-head of Global Commercial Banking, Global Transaction Services at Bank of America. "With CashPro Forecasting, companies can automate their forecasting process while improving the accuracy of their predictions, all without making any IT investment."

CashPro Forecasting is available to clients already using CashPro®, the platform that the bank's corporate and commercial clients use to manage their everyday treasury and borrowing needs. "Unlike competitor solutions, CashPro Forecasting requires no onboarding since it's fully integrated into the platform, allowing it to automatically plug into the client's historical cash flow information," said Jay Davenport, head of Product Structuring Sales in Global Transaction Services at Bank of America. "A client can activate the service themselves from their CashPro settings, and begin using it immediately."

CashPro Forecasting uses a variety of ML models to learn from a client's historical cash flows, automatically selecting the most accurate one for each account and using it to forecast future cash positions. At the end of each day, the models are retrained based on the new cash flows from that day, allowing them to continuously learn and adjust for changes in seasonality and other operational impacts specific to each company.

"The economic repercussions of the pandemic have underscored the importance of first, cash visibility, and second, accurate cash flow forecasts. Many corporations experienced a harsh spotlight on the shortcomings of their cash flow forecasts regardless of source. As a result, pacesetter banks have been accelerating enhancements to their cash flow forecasting offering," said Alenka Grealish, Senior Corporate Banking Analyst at Celent.

The key features of CashPro Forecasting include:

Improved accuracy – Machine learning technology automatically learns from historical cash flows

Scenario analysis – Users can create their own forecast scenarios by taking trailing averages or assigning growth rates

Multibank reporting – The service forecasts cash flows across Bank of America and bank accounts held at other third party banks

Transaction mapping – Users can create simple rules to automatically classify and forecast individual transactions into categories such as Collections or Payroll

Simple setup – Zero implementation. Companies can enable the service directly within CashPro and begin using it immediately

Customizable – Companies can forecast by account, currency, transaction type, or choose their own cash flow categories. These can be done on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, up to a year in the future

Backed by a team of innovators, Bank of America is a leader in treasury and transaction services, with CashPro Forecasting being the latest innovation brought to market. Others launched over the last year include: Account Validation, Recipient Select, Complete AP, the Executive Explorer travel card and an enhanced Intelligent Receivables. Learn more about the bank's Global Transaction Services capabilities.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Bank of America" is the marketing name used by certain Global Banking and Global Markets businesses of Bank of America Corporation. Lending, other commercial banking activities, and trading in certain financial instruments are performed globally by banking affiliates of Bank of America Corporation, including Bank of America, N.A., Member FDIC. © 2022 Bank of America Corporation. All rights reserved.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for news email alerts.

Reporters May Contact:

Louise Hennessy, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.858.6471

louise.hennessy@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation