Wolverine Power Cooperative, Inc. Becomes ACES' Newest Member

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine Power Cooperative (Wolverine) located in Cadillac, Michigan became a Member of ACES, effective January 1, 2022. Wolverine has been a Customer of ACES since 2017, utilizing a variety of ACES' market, load forecasting, and risk management services. As a Member, Wolverine will expand the services it receives from ACES.

As a Member of ACES, Wolverine owns an equity share in the company and holds two seats on the ACES Board of Directors, allowing it to have input into the operations and strategic direction of the company.

"Wolverine is pleased to join ACES and grow our relationship with ACES staff and our fellow cooperatives from across the country. ACES Membership provides several key advantages for Wolverine, including broader market perspectives, enhanced portfolio modeling tools, and additional bench strength to support Wolverine and our members," stated Eric Baker, President and CEO of Wolverine.

President and CEO of ACES, Mike Steffes, commented, "ACES has developed a strong relationship with Wolverine's staff over the past few years and we look forward to continuing our partnership. Wolverine is committed to service excellence for its members and helping them provide reliable and affordable power. We share that commitment and know we will be stronger with Wolverine as a Member."

About ACES

ACES is owned by twenty-one generation and transmission cooperatives and one independent distribution cooperative. The company assists its Members and Customers in the management of their energy risk. The Members and Customers served by ACES operate in all of the major electricity markets in the United States and have a collective portfolio of over 50,000 MW of both load and resources. Because ACES does not buy or sell energy on its own behalf, it avoids conflicts of interest and ensures alignment with the best interests of the organizations it serves.

About Wolverine Power Cooperative

Wolverine Power Cooperative is a generation and transmission cooperative headquartered in Cadillac, Michigan. It owns and operates approximately 1,000 MW of generation and 1,600 miles of transmission in Michigan. Wolverine provides wholesale power supply and transmission services for seven member-owners: Cherryland Electric Cooperative (Grawn); Great Lakes Energy (Boyne City); HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative (Portland); Midwest Energy & Communications (Cassopolis); Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op (Onaway); Spartan Renewable Energy (Cadillac); and Wolverine Power Marketing Cooperative (Cadillac). Learn more by visiting www.wolverinepowercooperative.com.

