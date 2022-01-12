SBSB Partners Named Among Top Attorneys in the State by Louisiana Super Lawyers

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC, or SBSB Law, is pleased to announce that partners Richard Cozad and Jonathan Tweedy have been named among the top lawyers in the state by Louisiana Super Lawyers. Mr. Cozad earned recognition as a Louisiana Super Lawyer, and Mr. Tweedy was named a Louisiana Rising Star.

Mr. Cozad, honored for his transportation and maritime work, is marking his 13th straight year on the Louisiana Super Lawyers list. In practice for more than four decades, he focuses primarily on admiralty, marine insurance, and environmental matters. Mr. Cozad's work has been widely recognized, including on the list of Best Lawyers in America. He also holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

Mr. Tweedy, also recognized for his transportation and maritime work, has been included among Louisiana's Rising Stars each year since 2013. In practice for nearly 15 years, he has significant experience in admiralty and maritime law, Defense Base Act matters, longshore and harbor workers' compensation, trucking litigation, and insurance disputes. He has also been rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell.

"It is our mission as a firm to use our depth of experience to respond to our clients' needs each and every day," said SBSB Law founder John Schouest . "Richard and Jonathan are outstanding attorneys who do that and more. I'm so pleased to see them honored this way."

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, makes selections based on a multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. The Super Lawyers list reflects the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in Louisiana. Rising Stars recognizes the top 2.5 percent of lawyers 40 or younger or those who have practiced 10 years or less.

Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC or SBSB Law is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment, and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. SBSB Law attorneys are just great people who also happen to be great lawyers. For more information visit www.sbsblaw.com .

