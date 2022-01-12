Advertise With Us
Protiviti Promotes 52 Leaders to Managing Director and Senior Director Positions

Nearly 1,000 employees also promoted throughout global consulting firm
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 42 of its directors to the position of managing director and 10 to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors span several of Protiviti's solution groups, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement, as well as its operations function.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)
We're dedicated to providing career advancement opportunities as part of our meaningful rewards and recognition program

"The career advancement to managing and senior director at Protiviti is an exceptional achievement. Through their leadership, Protiviti's managing and senior directors demonstrate our values and go over and above for our people and clients," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Our newest promotes join a global team of Protiviti leaders in assisting our clients with their critical business problems and offering innovative and transformative ways for their organizations to achieve meaningful growth."

New Managing Directors

Internal Audit and Financial Advisory
Justin BatesWashington, D.C.
Anthony ChigazolaSan Francisco
Esther DelgadoLondon, U.K.
Sharon DelgadoFort Lauderdale
Heather EasthamFort Lauderdale
Kristin ForesterBoston
Erin GladyszTampa
Gareth GruffyddLos Angeles
Sean HumphreysCleveland, Ohio
Francesco MoniniMilan, Italy
Tobias NowakMunich, Germany
Cristina PeanoMilan, Italy
Agustin Pérez Gonzalez – Mexico City
Katie PowellTampa
Alan StarrDallas

Risk and Compliance
Christy CallaghanNew York City
Jas JalafLondon, U.K.
Kaitlin Kirkham-CooperSan Francisco
Christine ReismanSt. Louis
Jeffrey Smith – Cleveland, Ohio
Owen Strijland – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Asa Sum – Philadelphia

Technology Consulting
Dusty AndersonPhoenix
Tricia CallahanDallas
Rish Dua - Chicago
Jon MedinaSan Francisco
Patrick Nesmith - Atlanta
Damon OwenNew York City
Vijan Patel - Houston
Luca RisiMilan, Italy
Payal ShahLos Angeles
Sandip ShahChicago
Ernst Stoelhorst – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Will Thomas – Winchester, VA
Chad WolcottBoston

Business Performance Improvement
Henry Bonilla - Houston
Justin KrystopherNew York City
Chris MelissakisNew York City
Marty MurrayToronto, Canada
Zachary UngerNew York City
Eric WilliamsDallas
Masaki YoshidaTokyo, Japan

New Senior Directors

Technology Consulting
Lucas LauNew York City
Rupesh MahtoSydney, Australia
Vinayak RamLondon, U.K.

Business Performance Improvement
William KosovitchNew York City
John WeberKansas City

Operations
Annette Gomes – Finance and Operations
Christina Hardin – Talent Management
David Shackelford – Business Intelligence
Elaine Poucher – Recruiting
Michelle Ratcliffe – Learning and Development

In addition to these managing director and senior director promotes, Protiviti has promoted nearly 1,000 people to positions across the organization in 57 of its offices in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

"We're dedicated to providing career advancement opportunities as part of our overall meaningful rewards and recognition program," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "This year's promoted employees are exceptional professionals who lead by example, demonstrate Protiviti's values of integrity, inclusion and innovation, and team together to serve our clients in exceptional ways."

About Protiviti 

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

