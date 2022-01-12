The partnership adds 4,000 displays to the digital out-of-home (DOOH) network, giving brands more opportunities to reach their audience in grocery stores.

Grocery TV Expands Reach in the Northeast including New York, Boston, and Philadelphia with Wakefern Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV today announced that they've added 4,000 point-of-sale displays to their digital advertising network by partnering with retail wholesaler, Wakefern Food Corporation, including prominent supermarkets: ShopRite, Price Rite, Price Chopper, and Ideal Food Basket. Grocery TV advertising is now available in all 50 states and expects to add 8,000 more displays by the end of 2022.

"As an industry leader in grocery retail, Wakefern is an incredible partner for our network," says Marlow Nickell, CEO at Grocery TV. "We're excited to be working with them and to increase Grocery TV's presence in the Northeast including major cities like New York."

In just four years, Grocery TV partnered with nearly every major grocery wholesaler in the country. Major brands across all industries have leveraged their place-based digital advertising network to consistently reach their audience in high-traffic retail locations.

The company aims to make in-store retail media more accessible to brands. Their inventory is available on major supply-side platforms (SSPs)— allowing media buyers to easily launch, manage, and track the performance of their campaigns on demand-side platforms (DSPs) like The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP similar to how they would online.

Grocery TV reached over 20 million people in 2021. This year, they'll continue to expand their network with the goal of making it easier for brands to leverage their place-based advertising in retail media or digital advertising campaigns.

About Grocery TV:

Grocery TV is the largest digital advertising network in U.S. grocery. Their vision is to help brands grow by making it easier for them to reach their target audiences in retail. Please reach out to Ashley Nickell (ashley@grocerytv.com) for press inquiries.

