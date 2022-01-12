Express Employment Professionals Awards 66 Franchise Agreements and 23 New Offices Worldwide During Record-Breaking Year in 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals, the leading global staffing provider franchise, announced today that 2021 was the most successful year in the company's 39-year history. Express achieved its first-ever $1-billion quarter in Q3 while also awarding a total of 66 franchise development agreements, including 41 resales, and selling out the Florida market. Additionally, the brand awarded 23 new offices in new and existing markets, including Detroit, Michigan; Rockford, Illinois; White Plains, New York; and Toronto, Ontario.

Express' significant franchise growth in 2021 was driven by the brand's longstanding reputation as a leading staffing provider, putting more than nine million people to work worldwide since its inception in 1983. Coupled with strong unit-level economics, unparalleled franchisee support, and an unprecedented demand for staffing experts amid the ongoing global labor shortage, Express welcomed 34 new franchisees to its system in 2021.

"2021 was a banner year for Express' franchise development and the success we've achieved over the last 12 months has positioned us for exponential growth in 2022. We're leveraging this momentum as we move into the new year, zeroing in on key markets throughout our international footprint where our professional workforce solutions are needed most," said Vinny Provenzano, Vice President of Franchising. "As our client companies and businesses across the world continue to navigate labor challenges presented by the pandemic, we are more grateful than ever for our network of dedicated franchisees who continue to serve as vital resources in their respective communities, and we remain committed to helping good people and good jobs find each other."

This year, Express has aggressive expansion plans for the U.S., targeting growth in markets such as San Francisco; Queens, New York; Long Island; Boston; Houston; Providence, Rhode Island; and College Park, Maryland, among others. Express will also continue to focus on franchise opportunities in Australia and New Zealand following its acquisition of Frontline Recruitment Group in February 2020. The company awarded its first Australian office in Canberra in May 2021 and its first office in New Zealand in July 2021, and is targeting Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch for future development.

"Express has been a respected leader of providing workforce solutions in the U.S. for nearly four decades, so I was energized to take my 20+ years of staffing experience and become the brand's first franchisee in Australia," said Sylvia Elix, owner and operator of the Express Employment Professionals office in Canberra, Australia. "Since joining Express, I've had the opportunity to experience the brand's excellence firsthand and be a part of a supportive community that is committed to helping me succeed. I'm looking forward to growing my business and spreading awareness of Express as the leader in staffing throughout Canberra and beyond."

Throughout the year, Express continued to be recognized as a leading global staffing provider and standout franchise concept. Most recently, the brand ranked #25 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 ranking, jumping 31 spots from last year's list, and remains the staffing category leader for the 11th consecutive year. Additionally, Staffing Industry Analysts, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, named Express the fourth-largest staffing firm in the U.S. because of the company's record 2021 sales. Express was also awarded a Franchise Innovation Award by Franchise Update Media in the Most Innovative Employee Hiring category for its drive-thru job fairs, which at the onset of the pandemic provided immeasurable value to communities by assisting job-seekers and businesses with finding and filling open positions, and was a supporting factor in the company placing 526,000 employees at client companies in 2020.

Express Employment Professionals is the number-one flexible staffing franchise for people, communities, and businesses. The company works with job seekers to help them find the right job for their skills and experience, and annually employs over 552,000 people across 850+ franchise locations worldwide. Express franchisees have average annual sales per territory of over $5.4* million in the U.S.

Express's long-term goal of putting a million people to work annually is at the heart of its company's vision: to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Express Employment Professionals, contact Vinny Provenzano at vinny.provenzano@expresspros.com or www.expressfranchising.com.

*For territories open more than 60 months, average sales in 2020 were $5,417,303.86 according to Item 19 in the Franchise Disclosure Document.

ABOUT EXPRESS EMPLOYMENT PROFESSIONALS

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 526,000 people globally in 2020. For more information, visit www.ExpressPros.com.

