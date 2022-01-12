The CAPTRUST Community Foundation Announces Record $1,054,000 in Donations for 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), a CAPTRUST employee-run 501(c)(3) organization, today announced a record annual donation of $1,054,000 to 176 nonprofits in 2021, and it raised an additional $630,000. The CCF also unveiled its new board members, once again led by Philip D'Unger, who will continue to serve as the organization's president in 2022.

The CCF provides grants to charitable organizations across the country that serve the mission of enriching the lives of children in need. Founded in 2007, the CCF has donated more than $3.879 million in grants. Throughout 2021, the CCF continued its track record of supporting hundreds of organizations annually. In August, the firm held its second annual Giving Day, which resulted in $510,000 given to 56 charities around the country.

The CCF also today unveiled its board for 2022, once again led by Philip D'Unger, manager, wealth planning at CAPTRUST. He will be supported by:

Kim Griggs-Murray | Vice President

Cheryl Wickham | Secretary

Melissa Colley | Treasurer

Veronica Karas | Financial Literacy Chair

Kara Chase | Events Chair

James Stenstrom | Grants Chair

Ashley May | Fundraising Chair

Michelle Miller | Volunteer Chair

Elizabeth Altman | Marketing Chair

The board is also supported by oversight members Greg Delage, Rhonda Downum, Nathan Erickson, Juanita Evans, Mary Hime, Vivian Houchens, Todd Jones, Bryan Lewis, and David Wahlen.

"2021 was another difficult year for many nonprofits in our communities, as they continued to deal with the ramifications of COVID-19, and we are proud of the impact we were able to make on more than 175 organizations last year," said D'Unger. "In 2022, our focus is on encouraging more of our 1,000 employees around the country to get involved in the CCF and to further build out our financial literacy program for young people."

The CCF is wholly run by CAPTRUST employees, with fundraising sourced primarily from employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST. To learn more, visit https://www.captrustcommunityfoundation.org/

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.

About CAPTRUST

Founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance for individuals and families. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis/fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With more than 1,000 employees across 60 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $85 billion in assets under management and more than $660 billion in assets under advisement (as of September 30, 2021). For more information, visit www.captrust.com.

