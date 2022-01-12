Authority Brands Acquires Color World Housepainting

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands announced today the purchase of Color World Housepainting. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition marks the ninth brand addition for Authority Brands since October 2018, with Color World Housepainting representing the company's eleventh brand in its home service portfolio.

Founded by Tom Hodgson in 1997, Color World Housepainting has grown exponentially since its early days serving the Midwest and now has 20 franchise locations throughout the United States. Color World's team of professional painters is highly experienced in both interior and exterior projects, using top-quality products to deliver outstanding results for residential and commercial clients. They also offer add-on services such as holiday lighting design and installation, power washing, gutter installation and repair, and minor drywall and carpentry work, allowing customers to check one more thing off their to-do list while streamlining their home improvement projects.

Companies under the Authority Brands umbrella include leading home service brands The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, America's Swimming Pool Company, Mosquito Squad, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Monster Tree Service, DoodyCalls and STOP Restoration. They operate across the residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, pest control services, plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning ("HVAC"), tree care, pet waste removal and restoration sectors, respectively. Authority Brands supports individual franchisee growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational tools and resources.

"Color World Housepainting is an excellent addition to the Authority Brands portfolio, complementing the suite of professional home services our brands provide," said Rob Weddle, CEO of Authority Brands. "This year mark's Color World's 25th anniversary and over that time, Tom and his team have achieved impressive growth, responding to the increased demand for home improvement by expanding their offerings and investing in high-quality workmanship. We are thrilled to support Color World as the business expands into new markets and provides resources to help current franchisees achieve their growth goals."

"When considering new brands to join the Authority Brands family, we look for growing market leaders like Color World that demonstrate a commitment to being the best in their industry and provide their franchise owners an opportunity to build a large business. We look forward to Color World scaling with the resources Authority Brands can provide," said Ashish Karandikar, Board of Directors member of Authority Brands' parent company and Partner at Apax.

"Building this business from scratch and being able to mentor the franchisees who have joined us in our growth has been very rewarding. Joining forces with the Authority Brands network and having their vast resources and support behind us now presents an entirely new level of opportunity for this brand," said Tom Hodgson, Founder and CEO of Color World Housepainting.

Boxwood Partners represented Color World Housepainting and acted as their financial advisor for the transaction.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 11 leading home service franchisors: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Housepainting, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

