AMBA announces agreement with Mercer to acquire its Associations business

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA), a national affinity-based membership and marketing insurance agency, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Mercer's Associations business. This acquisition is an important milestone in fueling AMBA's next chapter of growth and will expand the company's ability to serve associations and clients across the country. Mercer's Associations business is a leading provider of end-to-end insurance marketing, distribution, and administration services to association groups such as retired teachers, educators, credit unions and public employees across the US. The acquisition is expected to close Q2 2022.

Commenting on the acquisition, Steve Cardinal, CEO of AMBA, said: "This planned agreement represents another key milestone for AMBA – further enhancing our geographic footprint and ability to serve associations and clients across the US. By attracting high-quality organizations like Mercer, AMBA over the last five years has grown to become the partner-of-choice in the affinity marketing space. We successfully led and completed five previous acquisitions, each with their own unique story but one that is focused on creating value for all stakeholders."

This agreement will broaden product offerings, enhance carrier relationships and strengthen the ability for associations to thrive and gain relevancy in the industry by adding valued benefits, increasing membership and retaining members. Both organizations have created an attractive portfolio of products to access a variety of coverages and substantial claim support. AMBA's clients will have access to key products including long-term care, short-term care, supplemental health, emergency medical transportation, dental, vision, Medicare, annuities, life, disability, AD&D professional liability, and personal home and auto.

"We will work collaboratively with AMBA to ensure the ongoing delivery of high-quality service to our clients and growth opportunity for colleagues," said Ed Lehman, Mercer US Health Business Leader. "Joining forces with AMBA, a dominant player in affinity-based marketing and an essential partner to its association clients, will allow both our clients and our colleagues to reach their full potential."

AMBA and all its employees, benefits specialists and subsidiaries are proud of the incredible partnerships and support provided for these associations and their members. Cardinal added, "as a fast-paced, rapidly-growing company, we have been effective by working together with our associations, carriers and communities where we serve. Being part of AMBA means our partners will have access to more resources and innovative solutions, and our colleagues will see continued opportunities for growth and development."

AMBA is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.amba.info.

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer's approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 81,000 colleagues and annual revenue of over $19 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh , Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman , Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com . Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter .

