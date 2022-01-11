Novocardia™ Announces Partnership with My Cardiologist

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novocardia, a value-based cardiovascular care delivery platform, today announced a partnership with My Cardiologist, a trusted provider of cardiovascular services in South Florida for more than 60 years.

My Cardiologist employs 27 cardiologists and provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at six clinical office locations across Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

"Novocardia's resources and expertise in value-based care will enable My Cardiologist to expand access to high-value and high-quality cardiovascular treatment across South Florida," said Harry Aldrich, MD, President of My Cardiologist. "Our practice strives for excellence in delivering patient-centered, state-of-the-art cardiovascular care, and our partnership with Novocardia will allow us to continue fulfilling that mission as the health care landscape transitions from fee-for-service to value-based care delivery models."

My Cardiologist's clinicians hold expertise in general cardiology, electrophysiology, advanced heart failure, prevention and wellness, women's heart health, and interventional cardiology – including the treatment of structural heart disease and peripheral artery disease. My Cardiologist offers a broad array of specialized diagnostic tests and treatments to evaluate, prevent, and treat cardiovascular disease.

"We are thrilled to partner with My Cardiologist," said Daniel Blumenthal, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Novocardia. "My Cardiologist's talented physicians, dedicated clinical and administrative leadership, and commitment to evidence-based cardiovascular care make this great practice an ideal partner for us. Harry Aldrich and I see eye to eye on the future of health care, and cardiology in particular, as well as the importance of putting patients at the center of care. We look forward to collaborating with the My Cardiologist team to develop new service lines and value-based programs, improve clinical outcomes for the South Florida community, and accelerate growth."

ABOUT NOVOCARDIA™

Founded in 2020, Novocardia is on a mission to transform how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States and help patients with heart and vascular disease live longer, healthier, and more satisfying lives. Novocardia is committed to putting cardiologists, and their patients, at the center of care by investing in our partner practices, deploying purpose-built data and analytics tools to improve patient outcomes, and enabling our partners to transition more successfully to value-based care. To learn more about Novocardia, please visit www.novocardiahealth.com.

ABOUT MY CARDIOLOGIST

Founded in 1960 by Dr. Bernard Silverstein, My Cardiologist is dedicated to providing excellence in cardiac care to all patients, striving to make state-of-the-art technology accessible. Additionally, our doctors and staff pride themselves on delivering respectful and individualized care to each person, continuing the tradition of superior and personalized patient care. To learn more about My Cardiologist, please visit www.mycardiologist.com.

