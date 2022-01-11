Guidehouse Insights Names ChargePoint and Enel X the Leading Electric Vehicle Charger Networking Companies Leading providers have differentiated themselves from the competition by securing strong positions in multiple charging applications in multiple geographies

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the strategy and execution of 20 leading providers of electric vehicle (EV) charge point networking companies, with ChargePoint and Enel X ranked as the market leaders.

The fleet of plug-in EVs is on course to grow massively as governments and corporations implement new targets for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Networking platforms are needed to connect numerous entities in the EV charging ecosystem by finding available charge points, accessing pricing information, managing transactions, and participating in grid operator demand management programs. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, ChargePoint and Enel X are the leading EV charger networking companies.

"Estimates show that over 185 million EVs will be in use by 2030 along with nearly 170 million charge points to support this fleet," says Scott Shepard, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "This demand is producing a tremendous opportunity for charge point networking platforms."

Many of the companies that trail these leaders are in a solid position to foster strong partnerships with regional market gatekeepers but need to expand their existing business to serve a wider range of charging applications and gain a broader global footprint.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: EV Charger Networking Companies, examines the strategy and execution of 20 leading providers of EV charge point networking companies. These suppliers are rated on eight criteria: Go-to-Market Strategy, Partners, Product Strategy, Geographic Reach, Sales, Product Portfolio, Staying Power, and Innovation. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the EV charge point networking market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

