EPAM Continuum Appointed Strategic Digital Partner For Launch of INEOS Automotive’s New Grenadier Vehicle

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Continuum, the integrated business, experience, technology and data consulting practice of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), has announced a strategic digital partnership with INEOS Automotive, a subsidiary of INEOS Group, formed to develop best-in-class off-road vehicles. The partnership sees EPAM Continuum manage the digital strategy and delivery for the launch of the Grenadier, INEOS Automotive's new-to-market 4X4 vehicle.

With this partnership, EPAM leverages its strategic customer experience and brand expertise to help build excitement and drive reservations for the Grenadier ahead of its launch in 2022. The core of the Grenadier digital experience is its website, where EPAM brings to life the vision for the new vehicle through a purpose-driven showcase. This includes insight into the development process of the Grenadier and a configurator that drives home its versatility, built in partnership with MHP. EPAM also designed the user experience journey that turns casual visitors into customers wanting to reserve a vehicle.

"The Grenadier is one of the most hotly-anticipated new entrants into the automotive industry and we're incredibly proud to work with INEOS Automotive on its launch," said Tarek Nseir, VP, Head of Digital Engagement Practice, Europe, at EPAM. "By harnessing digital to engage an audience of potential consumers with immersive experiences and authentic behind-the-scenes content, we're building a passionate user base for the Grenadier in the lead up to launch."

In 2017, INEOS Chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast, and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a utilitarian 4X4 vehicle engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. Combining rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigor, the Grenadier will be an uncompromising off-roader built from the ground up to meet the most extreme demands of its customers.

"We are building a capable, durable and reliable 4X4 for the world's harshest environments," said Laura Key, Head of Commercial Programme Management, INEOS Automotive. "We're delighted to have EPAM onboard as a strategic digital partner to help us deliver exceptional experiences for our customers. They struck from the outset with their grasp of our requirements and the ability to deliver on those with their innovative approach to digital thinking."

In addition to managing digital strategy, EPAM is working with INEOS Automotive to develop its digital roadmap enabling the brand to deliver major milestones and new experiences. In September 2021, the company helped INEOS launch its 'Reservation Day,' enabling prospective customers to reserve a Grenadier. Starting with a two-week exclusive early access event, followed by a wider release to the general public, it generated significant interest and reservation numbers exceeded targets. The two companies will create similar brand moments in 2022, in the lead up to the official launch and beyond.

