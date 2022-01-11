CALTCM Recognizes Beecan Health's President, Chaim Raskin, for Exceptional Leadership

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Association of Long Term Care Medicine (CALTCM) has awarded this year's Excellence in Care and Innovation Award to Chaim Raskin, President of Beecan Health, for Exceptional Leadership and Outstanding Contributions to Excellence and Innovation in Long Term Care. Beecan Health provides professional services to numerous skilled nursing facilities throughout Southern California.

Chaim Raskin is responsible for leading Beecan Health's vision of being the premier healthcare provider in the Post-Acute care continuum, through quality patient care and a people-first approach. This emphasis on attracting staff who care and overall excellence has made Beecan Health known as a preferred employer that delivers quality outcomes.

Beecan Health's commitment to quality care applies to both patients and staff. Beecan Health was at the forefront of implementing COVID-19 safety protocols since the start of the pandemic. To assist the hospitals with the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients, a Beecan Health network facility was one of the first skilled nursing facilities in LA-County approved by CDPH for conversion into a dedicated COVID-only building. Beecan Health's home office supported both their network facilities and the local healthcare community by quickly manufacturing their own PPE and creating an N95 mask sharing and exchange program with other skilled nursing facilities.

Beecan Health's home office is in Glendale, California, and provides supporting services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, and other sectors of the healthcare industry.

