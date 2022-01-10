WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES DATES FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND 2022 OUTLOOK

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and outlook for the full year 2022 after the close of the stock market on February 16, 2022. The Company will be hosting an investor conference call related to this release on February 17th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 800-935-9319 (within North America) or 212-231-2925 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time; a passcode is not required. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 24, 2022, by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode #22014930.

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan to participate in the following events during the first quarter of 2022:

January 11th ATB Annual Institutional Investor Conference January 19th CIBC Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference February 28th Deutsche Bank ESG Conference March 2nd Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference March 7th Raymond James Annual Institutional Investor Conference March 24th Jefferies Global Business Services Summit

During the 24-hour period prior to any scheduled presentations, the Company will post any presentation slides on its website at investors.wasteconnections.com under News & Events.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at www.wasteconnections.com.

CONTACT:





Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253 Joe Box / (832) 442-2153 maryannew@wasteconnections.com joe.box@wasteconnections.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.