IVANHOE CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. AND SES HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. ANNOUNCE EFFECTIVENESS OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND FEBRUARY 1, 2022 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO APPROVE BUSINESS COMBINATION

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN) ("Ivanhoe"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and SES Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("SES"), a world leader in development and manufacturing of high-performance Li-Metal batteries for automotive and transportation applications, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective Ivanhoe's registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-258691) relating to the previously announced proposed business combination of Ivanhoe and SES (the "Business Combination").

Ivanhoe will mail shareholders and public warrant holders as of December 14, 2021 (the "Record Date") the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ivanhoe Shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"), to be held on February 1, 2022 at 9:00 am ET. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting and will have until January 31, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET to do so. Additionally, the meeting of the holders (the "Warrant Holder Meeting") of public warrants of Ivanhoe to approve certain changes to Ivanhoe's warrants is also scheduled to be held on February 1, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Voting in advance is easy and can be done in one of three ways: online, via telephone or by mail. All Ivanhoe shareholders and public warrant holders as of the Record Date are encouraged to vote for the transaction and the changes to Ivanhoe's warrants, respectively.

Dr. Qichao Hu, SES Founder and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in the transaction process, which will lead to SES becoming a public company upon approval by Ivanhoe shareholders. As a public company and through the support of this business combination, SES is positioned to execute on its strategic plan to rapidly bring its technology to commercialization. Our battery technology is supported by five major OEM's globally including General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Geely, SAIC Motor and Foxconn."

Hu added, "Our unique hybrid lithium-metal technology delivers compelling third-party tested performance and safety with high manufacturability by leveraging existing lithium-ion production capabilities. Given these attributes combined with strong support from world-class OEM's, we have never been more excited about the future of SES."

The Business Combination is expected to close concurrently with a fully-committed $275 million common stock PIPE offering.

The PIPE anchor investors include: General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Geely Holding Group, Kia Corporation, SAIC Motor, Koch Strategic Platforms, LG Technology Ventures, Foxconn, Vertex Ventures, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (certain funds), and Franklin Templeton.

Details of the Extraordinary General Meeting and Warrant Holder Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the pending Business Combination between Ivanhoe and SES, among other items, is scheduled for February 1, 2022, at 9:00 am ET. The Extraordinary General Meeting and the Warrant Holder Meeting will be held at the offices of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, located at 609 Main St, Houston, Texas 77002, and virtually via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/ivanhoecapital/2022. Holders of Ivanhoe ordinary shares as of the close of business on the Record Date may vote at or before the Extraordinary General Meeting and are encouraged to vote before 11:59 pm ET on January 31, 2022. Holders of Ivanhoe's public warrants as of the close of business on the Record Date may vote at or before the Warrant Holder Meeting and are encouraged to do so before 11:59 pm ET on January 31, 2022.

Ivanhoe has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting and will mail the proxy statement/prospectus to shareholders and public warrant holders of Ivanhoe as of the Record Date.

Ivanhoe shareholders and public warrant holders can exercise their votes in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the Warrant Holder Meeting online, via telephone or by mail. Ivanhoe shareholders and public warrant holders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting and/or the Warrant Holder Meeting may contact Ivanhoe's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, toll-free at (203) 658-9400 or email Morrow Sodali at IVAN.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

If certain of the proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named SES AI Corporation. The parties expect that the Class A common stock and warrants of the combined company will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbols "SES" and "SESW," respectively.

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and initial production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Singapore and has operations in Boston, Shanghai and Seoul.

About Ivanhoe

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ivanhoe was formed to seek a target in industries related to the paradigm shift away from fossil fuels towards the electrification of industry and society.

