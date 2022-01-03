Upscale Arizona-based Woman-Owned and Operated Med Spa UGlow Face & Body Expands to Las Vegas with Grand Opening UGlow is rapidly expanding to other states offering exclusive, advanced aesthetics, including their patent-pending FirmSculpt® body sculpting

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UGlow Face & Body, a woman-owned and operated advanced aesthetics center based in Scottsdale, is opening its newest spa in Las Vegas today providing specialty body sculpting and aesthetic treatments.

Today is International Mind-Body Wellness Day and to celebrate, for the entire month of January, UGlow is offering complimentary consultations (valued at $200).

UGlow is founded and owned by Krista Kutac, who has worked for 17 years in the medical aesthetic and cosmetic surgery industry, leading several passionate and talented teams across 100 med spas and cosmetic surgery centers nationwide. Now with U Glow centers in Las Vegas and Scottsdale, plans are in place to next open in Nashville this summer.

Krista founded UGlow Face & Body with the goal of supporting women in advancing their careers and to help women and men of all ages, backgrounds and body types to increase confidence by owning their individual, unique beauty.

"What makes UGlow unique and experiential is our individual attention to detail with each patient seeking to sculpt their bodies and our commitment to advanced, customized services," said owner Krista Kutac. "This is why at UGlow, we celebrate International Mind-Body Wellness Day and chose to launch at the start of the New Year, because nothing is more important than creating the best version of you possible, and what better time than the New Year for a new you?"

UGlow specializes in FirmSculptÒ, UGlow's revolutionary, patent-pending awake-liposuction for permanent fat removal and tighter, newer and younger-looking skin. FirmSculptÒ is a minimally-invasive, awake-liposuction procedure. It is the only InMode Center of Excellence & Reference Center in Arizona, and now in Nevada. UGlow also customizes every treatment for every patient's individual concerns and needs.

In a city like Las Vegas where guests expect to have anything they want at any time, UGlow aims to meet the demand for high-quality med spa treatments in this world-class city.

UGlow's Las Vegas location is located at 6040 Badura Ave. Suite 100. For more information visit UGlow's website here and follow on Instagram.

