Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Ultra Clean to Present at Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that management will present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 13, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.)

Webcast

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the UCT website at www.uct.com/investors and a replay will be available the same day.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact: 
Rhonda Bennetto 
SVP Investor Relations 
rbennetto@uct.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-to-present-at-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301452389.html

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.