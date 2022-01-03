Royal Life Centers Join Distinguished Portfolio of Addiction Treatment Centers

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 3, 2022, Michael Milch, owner and CEO of Footprints to Recovery, Vogue Recovery Center, and South Coast Behavioral Health announced that the substance abuse treatment centers have added Royal Life Centers to their portfolio. The largest yet of Milch's acquisitions, Royal Life Centers add 277 beds and eight treatment locations to the sister companies' offerings.

Established in 2009, Royal Life Centers offer a full continuum of care that includes detox, residential treatment, and outpatient programs. Treatment is evidence-based and integrates traditional therapies as well as holistic approaches like adventure therapy, music therapy, yoga, and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR). Royal's treatment centers are located in Arizona and Washington State and are accredited by both the Joint Commission (JCAHO) and the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

"We are thrilled by the addition of Royal Life Centers to our family of behavioral health care facilities," said Milch. "Their treatment philosophy and values are right in step with our other programs, and in fact many of our staff have worked with their team members in the past or currently collaborate with them on some administrative services. I'm confident it will be a seamless transition."

Royal's addiction treatment centers in Arizona include Royal Life Detox, Chapter 5 Recovery, and Seaglass Recovery. Within the state of Washington, facilities are The Haven, Puget Sound, Sound Recovery, Spokane Heights, and Cascade Heights. Royal will expand the geographical reach of Milch's portfolio, which already includes Footprints to Recovery, located in in Elgin, Ill., Centennial, Colo., and Hamilton, N.J; Vogue Recovery Center with locations in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tarzana, Calif.; and South Coast Behavioral Health, based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

"It is a privilege and honor to be in a position where we can continue to grow and work with new people who bring new ideas to the table," said Milch. "This wouldn't be possible without a lot of hard work by a lot of good people, and for that I am truly grateful."

