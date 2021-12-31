ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Astra Space, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. ("Astra" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ASTR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Astra is the subject of a research report published by Kerrisdale Capital on December 29, 2021, titled: "Astra Space, Inc (ASTR): Headed for Dis-Astra." The report alleges that: "Astra's rocket launch projections are nonsense. No market analysis supports Astra's planned 300+ launches by 2025." The report adds, "post-merger cash on hand – originally touted as sufficient to fully fund the company until daily launch in 2025 – is now only enough to cover monthly launches in 2023." Additionally, the report claims: "the seemingly mundane issue of finding somewhere to launch is a risk to Astra's long-term vision because contrary to management's oft repeated claim – Astra can't launch from anywhere." Finally, Kerrisdale Capital writes: "Recent M&A and a broadband constellation announcement smack of trying to run SpaceX's playbook – but without any of SpaceX's resources and without having first established basic launch reliability." Based on this news, shares of Astra dropped by more than 14% in intraday trading on December 29, 2021.

