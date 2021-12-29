Key to Life Can Help Teach Kids to Grow Their Own Food

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future and very survival of the human race rests squarely on the shoulders of the next generation. In order for them to be able to properly take over the reins, we need to give them the tools they need for success. Thankfully, Key to Life Supply has the solution! The very first step in that process is to teach them to grow a portion of their own food. As the old saying goes "Give a man a fish, feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime."

We must take this same approach when it comes to our children. In order for children to prosper for generations to come, they must be able to feed themselves without traveling great distances and consuming vast amounts of non-renewable resources in order to do so. The easiest way to achieve this is to teach our children to grow their own food. This doesn't mean planting acres and acres of land. It means taking advantage of the available resources like sunlight and water in order to grow simple fruits and vegetables to feed not only ourselves but our surrounding community. It means planting plants that our children can grow in abundance with very little maintenance so that they never have to rely on grocery stores for their food ever again. Imagine a world where the furthest you have to go for 50% or more of your groceries can be down the street or even in your apartment complex!

The first step in teaching a child to grow food of their own is learning how to grow food yourself. As insurmountable as this task may seem, it's actually much easier than you think! Key to Life is here to help you every step of the way. We provide solutions for all kinds of problems that may come with growing food. Things like organic fertilizers and organic pest management products that ensure a healthy and happy harvest. We can show you how to turn a seed, a starter plant,or a first year crop into an immediate success. We can help you coax sick plants back into health. We can even take your old reliable plants into overdrive. We simply want you to succeed as a grower of anything!

The second step in teaching the next generation to grow their own food is consistently showing them the value of eating food grown by our own hands with simple organic inputs and good clean water. We have to let them get their hands dirty. We have to walk through the garden with them as we continue to reinforce the importance of living off the land we have available to us!

Lastly, we need to make growing ANYTHING as simple as possible. It needs to be simple, straightforward and attainable. If we work together, all of this is possible. We have the capability to grow more food than we can even consume, use our food waste to feed the very plants that we are growing, and work as a community to ensure that we have an abundance of exactly what we all want to eat! Even if it's only 10-20% of the food we eat (being mostly plant-based) we can make a serious difference in our carbon footprint and our ability to ensure food stocks do not deplete in times of need.

Together, anything is possible. Please reach out if you have any questions about how to achieve this goal, together. Let's show the next generation the sustainable way forward.

