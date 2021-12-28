Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Selected as a Finalist in the 2021 Best of Winter Park Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla,, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their nomination as a finalist for 'Best Senior Living Community' in Winter Park, Fla. The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce heads the annual competition with winners selected by the local community in over forty categories.

Watercrest Winter Park is a newly-constructed Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. The community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"It is a special honor to be named a finalist for 'Best Senior Living Community' during these particularly challenging times in our country," says MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park. "We are so proud of our dedicated team of associates and our amazing residents who make Watercrest Winter Park the spectacular place we call home."

Watercrest Winter Park is ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway with close proximity to upscale dining, entertainment and cultural venues. For community information, please contact MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director at 321-304-4898.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

