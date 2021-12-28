OnSeen to Use 2021 Innovative Technology Grant to Enhance its LiveCare Solution to Help Address the Workforce Crisis in the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Community

OnSeen Awarded 2nd Grant from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for Innovative Technology OnSeen to Use 2021 Innovative Technology Grant to Enhance its LiveCare Solution to Help Address the Workforce Crisis in the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSeen was recently awarded its second Innovative Technology Grant from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Department. The principal objective of OnSeen's Grant Project is to help mitigate a workforce crisis that has had a devastating impact on the delivery of care to people with disabilities by enhancing its LiveCare Solution to: (1) help Providers more efficiently assign, monitor, and manage their remote resources, (2) increase the operational efficiency of Providers' financial, administrative, and transportation management processes, and (3) reduce the administrative burden on DSPs to improve their job satisfaction and retention.

OnSeen Logo - Mobile workforce management solutions (PRNewsfoto/OnSeen, Inc.)

"Many Ohio providers are struggling with the workforce crisis, which has a direct impact on the essential services people need," said Jeff Davis, Director of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities. "Technology is one option which is crucial to alleviating the workforce problem, and we are excited to award OnSeen with a grant to pursue technology that can help reduce the administrative burdens of providing care and improving care outcomes."

OnSeen's LiveCare Solution addresses three critical administrative processes in the disabilities community: Consumer Financial Account Management, Transportation Management, and Resource Scheduling and Appointment Management.

The LiveCare Consumer Financial Account Management Module enables Providers to manage Consumer financial accounts (e.g. petty cash, gift cards, EBT cards, savings or checking accounts) in a real-time, paperless and compliant manner, ensuring proper fiduciary oversight of Consumer accounts and reduced administrative errors, Unusual Incidents (UI's) and Major Unusual Incidents (MUI's).

The Transportation Management module helps Providers increase the quality, access, and reliability of transportation services available to people with developmental disabilities, while allowing Providers to efficiently and cost-effectively manage the transport of those Individuals to outside appointments, activities, events and work.

The Resource Scheduling and Appointment Management module streamlines and automates the Caregiver ("DSP") scheduling, assignment, and appointment management processes for service delivery to people with developmental disabilities, connecting Schedulers/Supervisors with in-home Caregivers in real-time to ensure optimal service delivery to Consumers.

"DSP's and Provider staff shouldn't have to spend so much time and energy on manual and paper-based administrative processes," said Mike Lanese, CEO of OnSeen. "OnSeen's LiveCare platform was designed to automate those processes so the caregivers can spend less time on administrative work and more time providing quality care."

About OnSeen:

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017, OnSeen, Inc provides mobile workforce management software for the government, insurance, and healthcare markets. The OnSeen family of services, including LiveGov, LiveClaims, and LiveCare, are focused on helping organizations manage their remote people, places, and things. OnSeen is a veteran-friendly company.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnSeen, Inc.