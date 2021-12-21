Vincent Van Gogh Hot Air Balloon Set Sail Over the Skies of Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following flights in other markets across North America to celebrate the show-stopping sensation that is the original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit , Lighthouse Immersive's Vincent Van Gogh hot air balloon was ready for its close up as it made its way to the Hollywood Hills Monday, December 20th. The flight commemorated this groundbreaking exhibit's successful celebration of over 4 million visitors who have entered the world of one of the most iconic artists of all time throughout 2020. "We have truly felt the love from Los Angeles, and bringing the balloon here felt like the best way to celebrate this larger than life exhibit. What better way to bring him to life than with this balloon overlooking the infamous Hollywood sign" said Vito Iaia, co-producer of Impact Museums.

Up next, Lighthouse Imersive gears up to launch their next venture, Frida: Immersive Dream will be arriving at Lighthouse Immersive in spring 2022, after Immersive Van Gogh concludes. Due to its immense popularity, Immersive Van Gogh's run in Los Angeles has been extended to March 2022.

"Vincent's flights in recent months have delighted locals as well as social media users across North America," said Corey Ross, co-producer of Immersive Van Gogh. "We have now seen him fly over several iconic cities on the continent, including Chicago and Toronto, and are ending with our stop in Los Angeles. For Vincent, the sky is truly the limit."

Tickets to Immersive Van Gogh are currently on-sale, with dates available through March 20, 2022. Visit www.vangoghla.com for tickets and more information.

About Immersive Van Gogh

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of post-Impressionist master Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. With exhibits across North America, Immersive Van Gogh is now one of the best-selling attractions in the world.

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. With more than 70 projectors illuminating over 15,000 square-feet, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh's brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1888), The Bedroom in Arles (1889), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

