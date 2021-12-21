Qatar Tourism Launches Multilingual Websites with TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology and Adobe

NEW YORK and DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the launch of the Qatar Tourism website (www.VisitQatar.qa) in Spanish, joining the Arabic, French, German, and Italian versions released in November. The sites rely upon TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology, which features the first regional integration into Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) as a cloud service. Today's announcement completes phase one of the overall project scope, with further markets and languages launching in 2022.

Qatar Tourism deployed TransPerfect's cloud-based GlobalLink technology as part of the country's ambitious strategy to triple the number of international visitors by 2030, focusing on digital innovation and outreach to position Qatar as one of the world's leading destinations.

In addition to website translation, Qatar Tourism is also using TransPerfect and GlobalLink to create and manage multilingual content in five languages for their mobile app and multiple marketing campaigns. GlobalLink's centralized project management interface allows Qatar Tourism's marketing teams to focus primarily on campaign development, inspiring potential travelers, and enticing them to return to Qatar as repeat visitors rather than project managing localization work.

TransPerfect's GlobalLink AEM integration enables Qatar Tourism to offer fully customized, customer-oriented, and data-driven communications to deliver personalized content before, during, and after trips. Content can be highly local and specific, incorporating in-house knowledge from the Qatar Tourism team thanks to GlobalLink's cloud-based review capabilities.

GlobalLink technology is a modular suite of tools specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, drastically reducing the time and effort required throughout the localization process. Over 5,000 of the world's leading organizations currently use GlobalLink solutions to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum return on investment in markets abroad.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism Berthold Trenkel said, "As Qatar welcomes back travellers from across the world, we are excited to showcase everything the destination has to offer, from its rich culture and sumptuous cuisines, to unique experiences and varied landscapes. Enabling our website and app to be viewed in multiple languages is essential to delivering a tailored visitor experience to key international markets."

Iris Wagner, Head of Digital Marketing of Qatar Tourism, said, "To get more tourists to Qatar we needed a technology and language partner able to tell the country's story in a way that will resonate with travellers from around the world, in their own language. The combination of AEM and TransPerfect's GlobalLink will allow us to reach our goals and ensure the localization process is both seamless and future-proofed."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Qatar is highly motivated to become a destination of choice for global travelers, and digital transformation is a big part of their strategy. We're pleased that they trusted the combination of GlobalLink and Adobe to help them achieve their goals."

To find out more information, visit www.visitqatar.qa.

About Qatar

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth's population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2020 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 85 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets.

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector's exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. Qatar Tourism sets an ambitious target to attract over 6 million international visitors by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Twitter: @VisitQatar

Instagram: @VisitQatar

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

