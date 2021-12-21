LEADING DEVELOPER OF MANUFACTURING AUTOMATION SYSTEMS EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN LIFE SCIENCES INDUSTRY WITH NEW ACQUISITION MiQ Partners Continues to Add Capacity in California with Purchase of Oakland-Based Machine Building Firm

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiQ Partners, an intelligent automation firm with operational facilities in Carlsbad, California and West Chester, Ohio announces the purchase of CKC Engineering, a precision automation machine building company in Oakland, California. This acquisition is designed to increase local services and support for existing clients located in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, and further capacity to serve additional clients across the life sciences sector and other industries.

With the addition of a third facility, MiQ's total capacity is 155,000 sf, allocated as follows:

West Chester, OH - 100,000 sf

Carlsbad, CA - 38,000 sf

Oakland, CA - 17,000 sf

CKC Engineering brings complimentary expertise in automation solutions for the life sciences industry, providing custom automation machines for global brands such as Baxter, Medtronic and Boston Scientific. Specialty services they bring to MiQ Partners include aseptic syringe filling, vertical farming manufacturing solutions, and packaging for medicinal products.

"The addition of CKC Engineering helps to complete the vision of MiQ Partners to be a single source for comprehensive automation solutions for life sciences in California," said Olaf Tessarzyk. "Our Carlsbad facility has doubled in size, helping to contribute to the burgeoning growth of life sciences manufacturing in California. This acquisition now allows us to partner with companies across the entire west coast, helping to increase efficiencies for a wide variety of leaders in both the life sciences and other industries. MiQ and CKC represent proven engineers with innovative minds that are driving unparalleled outcomes for clients nationwide."

Founded in 2005, CKC Engineering brings a team of 13 highly accomplished automation engineers with proven entrepreneurial experience to MiQ Partners, increasing the company's total staff to nearly 150 professionals nationwide.

MiQ Partners was founded in 2019 when TSS Technologies and R&3D Automation were acquired by Resilience Capital Partners, a private equity firm in Cleveland, Ohio. The businesses were integrated to form MiQ Partners, a new platform focusing on intelligent automation services across life sciences, aerospace, industrial and CPG industries offering custom solutions, automation machines, contract manufacturing, build to print, contract machining, and engineering design services.

"This acquisition is a major milestone for MiQ's vision to become the dominant provider of custom automation solutions in manufacturing across industries, helping move companies and economies forward as our nation ramps up production for critical products," said Ki Mixon, a Partner at Resilience Capital. "We at Resilience are pleased with the progress MIQ is making as a business and the impact this highly accomplished team is having on the production goals of its clients nationwide."

ABOUT MiQ PARTNERS

Backed by more than 70 years of manufacturing intelligent ideas intelligently, MiQ Partners is known for delivering strategic guidance that accelerates efficiencies and profitability while delivering high-quality, finished products across industries. Engineers, expert advisors, and manufacturing technicians bring intelligent ideas to life using best-in-class technology for automation, robotics, machine vision, precision part handling, assembly, testing, inspection, and more.

MiQ has earned ISO 13485:2016, AS9100D and 9001:2015 certifications. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, the company also has manufacturing locations in Carlsbad, California and Oakland, California.

ABOUT RESILIENCE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions. Resilience provides a flexible transaction approach to accommodate the needs of businesses and sellers.

Since its founding in 2001, Resilience has raised and advised funds with aggregate capital commitments in excess of $675 million on behalf of its global investor base, which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. These funds have been invested in 84 companies under 41 platforms in numerous industries.

