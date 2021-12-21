HOOD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Robinhood Markets Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Robinhood Markets Inc.

("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD) and certain of its officers, directors, and underwriters, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise, acquired Robinhood common stock pursuant or traceable to its July 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hood.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that Robinhood's registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was stagnating growth. Additionally, Robinhood's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hood or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Robinhood you have until February 15, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

