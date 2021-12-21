Florida Product Liability Lawyers: What do they do?

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A product liability lawyer can investigate and file a lawsuit on behalf of a customer who was hurt by a dangerous or defective product in Florida. When businesses warrant that their product is safe and the customer uses it as intended and gets hurt, the law imposes certain rights for the customer.

What are the different types of product liability cases?

Product liability cases generally fall into four main categories. These are consumer product liability, automotive, medical devices and pharmaceutical.

What is consumer product liability?

Consumer product liability often includes injury caused by a product. For example, if someone cooks food in an electric pressure cooker which explodes during ordinary use, the consumer may have a product liability claim and could qualify for compensation for their injuries and medical treatment.

What is automotive product liability?

Automotive product liability involves vehicle defects which cause injury or accidental death. An example is where an airbag deploys in an accident, but a defect in the canister causes the airbag canister to explode and shoot metal pieces through the airbag into the occupant area.

What is medical device product liability?

A medical device is supposed to undergo rigorous testing before it is implanted into someone's body. If they medical device fails or causes serious, unexpected injury or accidental death, the patient could have a claim against the product manufacturer for compensation.

What is pharmaceutical product liability?

Pharmaceutical product liability involves medications which cause patients to suffer a heart attack, stroke, blindness, or accidental death, and which were unanticipated or unexpected. Drug companies are supposed to warn against various side effects, and could be forced to pay compensation to patients for certain side effects.

