Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Appoints Jon Selib, former Pfizer Policy & Public Affairs Leader, as Global External Affairs Leader

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice today announced the appointment of Jon Selib, former Senior Vice President of Global Policy & Public Affairs at Pfizer, as Managing Director and Global External Affairs Leader. In his new role, which will take effect in March 2022, Mr. Selib will lead CD&R's engagement with key external stakeholders, including media, government, and trade associations, and work with CD&R portfolio companies on initiatives to improve communications and public affairs outreach.

"Jon is a highly respected external affairs leader, having advised large multinational corporations and financial sponsors on public positioning, as well as navigating a host of complex and high-profile negotiations in government over his career," said Nate Sleeper, CD&R's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our firm and portfolio companies will benefit from his deep experience and strategic counsel as they confront an ever more competitive and sophisticated landscape."

"CD&R has a well-earned reputation for delivering results for its external partners, creating jobs, and benefitting the communities where it operates and invests," said Mr. Selib. "I am thrilled to be joining a team at CD&R that is committed to integrity and growing businesses in a socially responsible manner."

At Pfizer, Mr. Selib led a global team of professionals focused on reputation, public affairs and policy initiatives with governments and other key external stakeholders while serving as a top advisor to the CEO and other Pfizer executives during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and oral anti-viral treatment. Prior to joining Pfizer, he was a Partner at Hakluyt & Company, a London based commercial strategy firm, leading their consulting work with US corporate and financial sponsor clients spanning a broad range of industries. Before entering the private sector, Jon spent 12 years in the United States Senate, his latter role as Chief of Staff to Senator Max Baucus, the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. As Chief of Staff, Jon managed political and stakeholder engagement for the Affordable Care Act and was closely involved in the development of broader healthcare, tax, international trade, and economic policy. Previously he served as the Senator's Legislative Director and Counsel, and as a Tax and Investigative Counsel on the Senate Finance Committee.

Mr. Selib is President of the board of Ramapo for Children, a charitable organization dedicated to helping children with social, emotional, and learning needs, and holds a B.A. with honors from Trinity College (CT) and a J.D. from the American University Washington College of Law.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of approximately $40 billion in more than 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

