BAE Systems and Embraer to explore potential defence variants for the Eve eVTOL aircraft

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems and Embraer Defense & Security have announced plans to embark on a joint study to explore the development of Eve's electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle for the defence and security market.

The joint study builds on Eve's development for the urban air mobility market and will look at how the aircraft could provide cost-effective, sustainable and adaptable capability as a defence variant.

Engineers from BAE Systems' Air sector in Lancashire, UK, will work together with the Embraer Defense & Security team based in São José dos Campos, Brazil to explore how a defence variant could be used for a range of applications such as personnel transportation, surveillance and reconnaissance, disaster relief and humanitarian response.

Eve's eVTOL could help to transform defence operations, whilst reducing their environmental impact – at a much lower operating cost than today's platforms.

"This collaboration with one of the leading defence companies in the world on this exciting and game-changing technology is in line with our goal to establish strategic partnerships. We look forward to exploring more ways our two organisations can work together and benefit from those rich experiences and reputations. The collaboration allows us to tap into talent from across the globe in our shared interest to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the skies," said Jackson Schneider, president and CEO, Embraer Defence & Security.

Ian Muldowney, Chief Operating Officer, BAE Systems Air sector, said: "Bringing together Embraer's innovative technology in the commercial sector with our extensive defence engineering and systems integration experience will help us to accelerate the pace of new innovations. This joint study is a great example of how we're delivering against our commitment to collaborate to explore new and sustainable technologies for our customers."

The all-electric aircraft is part of Embraer's commitment towards more sustainable aviation and has come out of Eve, an independent company dedicated to accelerating the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. The joint study directly supports BAE Systems' strategy to accelerate sustainable technology development through increased investment in research and development, as well as working with industry partners, SMEs and academia.

The eVTOL is a product that is being developed by Eve UAM, LLC, an Embraer company.

BAE Systems' Air sector has agreed to invest $10m into the Eve business and is also working with Embraer Defense & Security on a joint study to explore the joint development of a defence variant.



About BAE Systems

We provide some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions and employ a skilled workforce of some 89,600 people in more than 40 countries. Working with customers and local partners, we develop technology that helps to save lives, protect borders and people, strengthen nations, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers' after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

