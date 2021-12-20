Southern Company Gas announces the election of Bret Lane as the latest board director

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas has announced the election of Bret Lane, former chairman and chief executive officer of Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), to its board of directors.

"I'm pleased to welcome Bret. His leadership and clean energy vision helped position SoCalGas as one of the cleanest gas utilities in the nation. We look forward to having his valuable, innovative insights at Southern Company Gas as we work together to build and advance a clean, sustainable energy future for our customers and communities," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Gas.

Lane has more than 38 years of executive and management experience between SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric, both subsidiaries of Sempra Energy.

Prior to his role as SoCalGas' chairman and CEO, Lane served as president and chief operating officer for the company, managing all operations related to the safe, efficient delivery of natural gas services while leading strategy development focused on energy reliability and affordability. During this time, he also chaired the internal finance committee to deploy $1.5 billion of capital to enhance the safety and reliability of operating systems.

His additional executive leadership experience includes the role of chief environmental officer and several vice presidencies ranging from labor relations, safety, operations and systems integrity.

He previously served on the board of directors of Gas Technology Institute and the American Gas Association. Lane's election to the Southern Company Gas board became effective in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

