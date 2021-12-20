Next Generation Trading with StrikeX, Set to Become The Leading Platform for Investors

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StrikeX, an exciting and innovative fintech start-up company from the United Kingdom is rapidly becoming one of the most captivating projects in the Cryptocurrency space. Founded in March earlier this year and born out of a multitude of frustrations that retail investors are faced with. Trading platforms are notoriously restrictive and outdated, crypto exchanges are intimidating and needlessly complicated, as a result barriers are created, and millions are excluded from accessing these markets. StrikeX already have big plans underway to bridge the gap between the world of traditional finance and blockchain technology through the creation of their own next generation trading tools.

StrikeX Wallet Preview

The flagship product aptly named 'TradeStrike' is due to be released in Q4 of 2022, you can expect to see an incredibly simple but feature rich trading app designed to provide 24/7 access to tokenised asset trading. This means that you'll be able to buy and sell stocks, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and even real estate all in one place. This is a hugely ambitious project, but StrikeX are confident. The CEO of StrikeX Joe Jowett stated "We understand the task at hand, and we are confident we have what it takes to deliver on our promises. From FCA compliance to technical development, we have the best people across the industry working with us."

The StrikeX team aim to release their highly anticipated StrikeX Wallet at the beginning of next year, an extensive feature list and preview of the user interface have already been announced. These include fiat on-ramp and off-ramp capabilities, comprehensive and easy-to-use charting tools and most importantly a stress-free user experience for traders and investors of all levels.

Whilst 2022 is looking like the break-out year for this young company, I asked CEO Joe Jowett what StrikeX's plans are beyond 2022. His response, 'We have already begun scoping out development for a second phase in the StrikeX journey after the release of our flagship product, tokenisation will revolutionise multiple markets, and I have every intention of putting StrikeX at the forefront of many of them… Stay tuned.'

The StrikeX ethos of building a level playing field for all investors by delivering transparent, user-friendly blockchain powered products should certainly strike all the right notes with retail investors.

